Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, has submitted his resignation after five years in the role, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Nov. 18. Mr. Allen, known for his helping to shape the state's aggressive COVID-19 response, has been working while retired and drawing a pension, according to the broadcast station. He was hospitalized for a medical emergency in January, and Governor-elect Tina Kotek said she would fire him for not providing adequate mental illness and addiction treatment.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO