beckershospitalreview.com
Oregon Health Authority director resigns
Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, has submitted his resignation after five years in the role, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Nov. 18. Mr. Allen, known for his helping to shape the state's aggressive COVID-19 response, has been working while retired and drawing a pension, according to the broadcast station. He was hospitalized for a medical emergency in January, and Governor-elect Tina Kotek said she would fire him for not providing adequate mental illness and addiction treatment.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania hospital association CEO to retire
Andy Carter, president and CEO of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, is retiring. Mr. Carter plans to retire by June 30, 2023, according to a Nov. 18 news release. His retirement will occur after more than 10 years with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and about...
beckershospitalreview.com
UnityPoint rolls out 2 new telehealth programs
Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health has rolled out two new telehealth programs for patients seeking treatments for common ailments. The health system has rolled out SmartExam and Virtual Urgent Care, two programs designed to treat patients with illnesses such as flu, cold, allergies or urinary tract infections, according to a Nov. 17 press release from UnityPoint.
beckershospitalreview.com
Wyoming approves $10M for new hospital
Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board approved a $10 million grant to build a new hospital in Riverton, Cowboy State Daily reported Nov. 17. Riverton Medical Group had purchased land, acquired grants and partnered with the Billings (M.T.) Clinic as part of its lobbying efforts for the new hospital. The $10 million in funds was made available through a $85 million given to the state for healthcare through the American Rescue Act.
beckershospitalreview.com
AI-powered imaging now at HCA hospitals in Texas
Artificial intelligence-powered imaging technology is now available at some Texas hospitals that are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI aims to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time technology. It is now at Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano, according to the company's LinkedIn post. "This...
beckershospitalreview.com
Officials fight to keep Mississippi hospital open through legislative session
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is fighting to stay open through the legislative session, as the hospital recently laid off 80 employees and closed its labor and delivery unit, Mississippi Today reported Nov. 17. Interim CEO Gary Marchand is pinning the hospital's long-term hopes on legislative action and gaining federal Critical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas AG to investigate Epic's role in denying patients' access to medical records
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Epic Systems over a policy that allegedly prevents parents from accessing their children's medical records once they become teenagers. Mr. Paxton sent a civil investigative demand to the EHR vendor after he began an investigation into Houston-based Memorial Hermann regarding...
