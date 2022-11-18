Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Talented artist brings Native American resilience and strength to the forefront through her artwork
Artist Jessica Horne is painting portraits to raise awareness of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women’s movement. Native American and First Nations women in the U.S. are facing epidemic levels of violence. The FBI’s National Crime Information Center reported 5,203 missing Indigenous girls and women in 2021. Indigenous...
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
TODAY.com
An Indigenous mom explains why ‘Native American name’ projects at school are harmful
Some American schools still ask children to pick a "Native American name" as a part of their classwork, and Indigenous parents are sharing why this common practice is so problematic and harmful to Native American communities. Debbie Reese, a member of the Nambé Pueblo nation (in what is currently called...
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
danceinforma.us
United States Mint to honor ballerina Maria Tallchief on their 2023 Native American $1 Coin Reverse Design
The United States Mint (Mint) has officially announced the reverse design for the 2023 Native American $1 Coin. The 2023 Native American $1 Coin honors American ballerina Maria Tallchief and American Indians in ballet. Considered to be America’s first prima ballerina, Maria Tallchief broke barriers as a Native American ballerina (Osage Nation) exhibiting strength and resilience both on and off the stage. In addition to Tallchief, four other American Indian ballerinas from Oklahoma achieved international recognition in the 20th century, including her younger sister Marjorie Tallchief, Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin. Celebrated as the “Five Moons,” their legacy of achievement and inclusion continues to influence ballet today.
