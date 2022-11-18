Read full article on original website
18th Annual ‘Christmas on Broadway’ planned for Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One of Humane Fort Wayne’s adoptable pets is set to illuminate 40,000 lights on a 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce, ushering in the holiday season at the 18th Annual “Christmas on Broadway” celebration. The event will take place on Friday,...
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
Fort Wayne winter weather plan is in effect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The community's winter weather plan is in effect for the Fort Wayne community. The Rescue Mission at 404 East Washington Boulevard will be the main provider for the plan and is open. The Mission will have a warming shelter every day from 7 a.m. to...
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights to kick off Sunday in grand style
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights will kick off in grand style with a “big switch flip” ceremony. A family will switch the flip with the help of Santa, lighting up the route Sunday, Nov. 20, at 5:15 p.m. Fantasy...
Winter temperatures for weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A more winter like pattern has set up and will remain with us for the weekend. Except for the Indiana snow belt, most areas will remain dry or only experience flurries or light snow showers. It will stay breezy. A warming trend starts Monday and will push temperatures back into the 40s which could last into Thanksgiving.
City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Winter Weather Contingency Plan was announced by City of Fort Wayne officials Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Winter Weather Contingency Plan, The Rescue Mission at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will serve as the primary provider. Regardless of weather, The Rescue...
Cold Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The cold weather will stay with us again today. Partly cloudy skies in store, and a few snow showers and flurries possible. It will stay breezy with a high near 30. The wind could make in feel in the low 20s at times today. Sunday will be cold too, but less chance for snow. A warming trend will start Monday pushing temperatures into the 40s for most of next week.
Collecting Used Shoes
Changing Footprints will have a table at this year’s Christ Child Festival, located in rooms A-C on 1st floor of the downtown Allen County Public Library. All are encouraged to bring in your used shoes on November 23 from 3-8p, and again from 10a-5p on November 25. Cheryl Brockmann,...
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
11/18 Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Braden Steely found the end zone in the second quarter to give Carroll a 14-6 lead on their way to a victory over the no. 1 ranked team in 6A to punch their ticket to the state title game & earn Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors!
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th...
Rescue Mission to serve as Fort Wayne’s public warming shelter this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Rescue Mission will open its doors as a warming shelter for anyone in need this winter. The city of Fort Wayne said Friday that the shelter at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will be the primary provider for the winter weather contingency plan. The...
Popeyes planned for southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you love that chicken from Popeyes, there’ll soon be a new location in Fort Wayne to get it. A Popeyes is planned for a lot at 4416 Illinois Road, next to ALDI near Lowe’s, across from Jefferson Pointe shopping center. A...
Palette Reopens With A New Look And Menu Items
A fire Dec. 17, 2021, may have closed Palette down for almost a year, but now it’s back in business with some changes, both physically and on the menu. Thursday afternoon, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated Palette’s reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. General Manager Marino Mendez said,...
Travel Advisory lifted in Allen County after slick conditions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More snow caused area roads to become slick and hazardous Friday morning, which prompted the Allen County Office of Homeland Security to issue a Travel Advisory. The Travel Advisory was lifted around 12:45 p.m. There were numerous reports of crashes and slide-offs throughout Fort...
Salvation Army taking care of those in need for the winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With snow falling and temperatures dropping, the Salvation Army is helping people stay warm this winter. Staff provides bus passes to those in need of transportation, so they don't have to walk in the cold. For those who do walk, Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels said seven days a week, people can stop in to warm up.
Turkey Rally 2022 provides Thanksgiving meals for 700+ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne community generously donated to Turkey Rally 2022, providing Thanksgiving meals for local families. Community Harvest Food Bank officials report the donations will provide 771 families with Thanksgiving dinners. In total, 668 turkeys, 40 hams, 63 pork loins, and 5,480 pounds of holiday fixings were contributed to the cause.
Driver T-bones grain trailer in Huntington County; 2 dead
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner. Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.
Local restaurant owner says he had to increase prices due to inflation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Matthew Rogers one of the owners of 800 Degrees Pizza located on Lima Road in Fort Wayne. Like so many restaurant owners, lately, Rogers has been paying more for the restaurant’s goods because of inflation. “One of our biggest commodities is...
SACS secondary students to have eLearning day Friday due to lack of ‘adult availability’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although most eLearning days are due to inclement weather, Southwest Allen Community Schools (SACS) announced all secondary students will have one Friday, Nov. 18, for a different reason: a “shortage of adult availability.”. SACS says there is a lack of available adults throughout...
