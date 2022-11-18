FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The cold weather will stay with us again today. Partly cloudy skies in store, and a few snow showers and flurries possible. It will stay breezy with a high near 30. The wind could make in feel in the low 20s at times today. Sunday will be cold too, but less chance for snow. A warming trend will start Monday pushing temperatures into the 40s for most of next week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO