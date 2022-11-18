First Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Lio Rush vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match. House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Sho with a forearm smash. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Togo is throwing haymakers at Yoh. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh kicks Togo in the gut. Rush with a leaping leg lariat. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh with a NeckBreaker. Yoh stomps on Sho’s chest. Yoh tags in Hashi. Hashi kicks Sho in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Hashi knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Hashi sends Sho to the corner. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Hashi drops Sho with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho starts bending Hashi’s fingers. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad.

2 DAYS AGO