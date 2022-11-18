Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Results From GCW Aura Event
The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Aura event that took place on Sunday night from the Fete Music Arena in Providence, Rhode Island, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:. GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) (c) defeated The Mane Event (Midas Black...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Booed for War Games Fifth Member Announcement, Which Team Earned the Advantage on WWE RAW?
Team Damage CTRL has earned the numbers advantage for the Women’s War Games match at Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW was headlined by Rhea Ripley defeating Asuka to earn the War Games advantage for her team. On a related note,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/25/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Albany, NY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal To Address Full Gear Actions On This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced on Twitter that company star William Regal will be speaking with the AEW audience on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Gentleman Villain will most likely be addressing why he helped MJF win the AEW world title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT line-up. Ruca took to TikTok today to post a video, seen below, where she took issue with Stark’s promo from last week, where she took shots at the NXT women’s locker room and warned that she is now out to hunt everyone else. Ruca said the NXT women’s locker room is no place for Stark’s negative energy, and she has no problem telling her that, to her face, in the middle of the ring tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Undertaker Went Off On Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker was known to be a locker room leader in WWE. The Undertaker also served as the leader of the Bone Street Krew, a group of friends who hung out together backstage. Henry O. Godwin and Mideon were the other two members. Mideon, actual name Dennis Knight, remembered a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
The WWE United States Title will be defended in a Triple Threat at Saturday’s Survivor Series event. It was announced during tonight’s go-home RAW that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat on Saturday. The three Superstars have feuded for the title for several weeks now.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s GCW Aura
GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Aura event tonight from the Fete Music Arena in Providence, Rhode Island. The show is set to air at 6 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:. Nick Wayne vs. Alec Price. Maki Itoh vs. Masha...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Added To GCW Wasted Time
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Wasted Time event on Saturday, December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. Effy will face off against John Wayne Murdoch. The show will air live on FITE+. Here is the updated card:. Nick Gage (c) vs. Cole...
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut – 3,141 sold. WWE SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, CT – 6,123 sold. AEW Rampage – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ –...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown to Air on FS1
The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Results 11/22/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show. – We’re now live from the WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Open for Fans Attending Tonight’s WWE RAW In the Same Venue
The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is open for fans attending tonight’s WWE RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The IPWHOF is located inside the MVP Arena. Admission is free for tonight, but a donation is recommended at the door. You can click here to print out your ticket.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James. The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over Results 11/20/22
First Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Lio Rush vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match. House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Sho with a forearm smash. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Togo is throwing haymakers at Yoh. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh kicks Togo in the gut. Rush with a leaping leg lariat. Rush thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Rush with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh with a NeckBreaker. Yoh stomps on Sho’s chest. Yoh tags in Hashi. Hashi kicks Sho in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Hashi knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Hashi sends Sho to the corner. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Hashi drops Sho with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho starts bending Hashi’s fingers. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brian Hebner Explains What Impact Wrestling Needs To Do To Close The Gap On AEW
Former Impact Wrestling referee Brian Hebner did an interview with Lewis Carlan of PWMania.com where he spoke about a wide range of topics. During it, Impact was asked what Impact needs to do to close the gap on AEW:. “I just think they need a bigger platform. They need a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On AEW Full Gear Gate, Estimated PPV Buys
AEW held their annual Full Gear pay-per-view last night from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, an event that saw MJF crowned as the new AEW world champion in the main event. According to the Wrestling Observer, the gate for Full Gear was roughly $1,040,000, officially making it the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Major Spoiler for War Games at WWE Survivor Series
A major name is reportedly returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event – Becky Lynch. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Lynch is currently set to be the fifth partner for Team Bianca Belair in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
