Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
etxview.com
Waterfowl hunters head to wetlands for start of duck season
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Many hunters headed for their favorite wetland location for the opening day of the Georgia duck hunting season on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Waterfowl hunters should note a few bag limit changes this year — the hooded...
etxview.com
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
etxview.com
OUTDOORS: Briefs
Outdoors-related clubs and organizations can submit items to be considered for publication in “Outdoors Briefs” by emailing to. outdoors@republicanherald.com. With dangerous encounters with bears on the rise in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced he is rescinding his executive order to ban bear hunting in the state. This move comes after his alignment with animal rights organizations and his running on this issue during both campaigns for governor and repeatedly ignoring the science on bear populations while in office.
etxview.com
Double-checking Montana's 2022 election: As a new slate of lawmakers prepares to take office, state and local election officials keep working
The Missoula County Election Center echoed with the names of western district congressional candidates Thursday. Election workers chanting “Monica,” “Ryan” or “Lamb” leafed through stacks of ballots in their laps, some sporting rubber tips on their index fingers. Others hunched over spreadsheets, logging a hashmark at every call of a name. With each fifth hashmark, another voice would ring out, “tally.”
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
etxview.com
Winthrop Poll: Half of SC GOP voters want Haley to run for president
ROCK HILL -- Former President Donald Trump may face some competition in South Carolina for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Half of S.C. Republicans who are registered to vote think former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley should run for president in 2024, according to the latest Winthrop Poll. The poll results...
etxview.com
Locally and statewide, DFL makes gains on Election Day
With inflation and rising fuel prices hammering pocketbooks, violent crime on the rise and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings at low levels, polls and pundits predicted a “red wave” election that would shift power decisively toward the Republican Party. Yet, when the dust settled on early Wednesday...
etxview.com
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
etxview.com
Blackwater Railroad Company and Wiley Post play Williwaw on Friday
Approaching their 10th year of combining bluegrass, country, rock, and Americana music, the Blackwater Railroad Company has earned its spot at the top echelon of Alaskan bands.Working in chaotic unison to create beautiful harmonies, this five-piece string band has developed an unparalleled sound. “This year has been wild. It’s been...
Comments / 0