Artemis team celebrates moon mission with song
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Artemis team who made history this week is over the moon just like Arturo Campos’ capsule will be on Monday morning. NASA is marking the occasion with a fun music video they released on social media. The Artemis team sang the Frank Sinatra’S classic...
Holiday Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking to stand out as a unique gift-giver this holiday season the City of Laredo has got you covered!. The annual Holiday Market is back in town. This Holiday Market mirrors the same concept as the annual “Sisters Cites Festival” that takes place...
Concert in the park canceled on account of rain
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A concert that was supposed to be held at a City of Laredo Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. Initially, the City of Laredo Parks Department had scheduled a concert at North Central Park this Saturday, Nov. 19 but Mother Nature had other plans.
Registration underway for .5K Santa Run
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Christmas may be more than a month away, but several Santa Clauses are coming to town to help a worthy cause!. The Laredo Shrine Club is registering potential Saint Nicks for its point 5K Santa Run!. Runners will get a chance to lace up their shoes...
Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to hold Christmas Tree Lighting event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas might still be a month away but it’s never too early to deck the halls!. The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo is bringing back its classic holiday tradition of lighting the Christmas tree!. KGNS News Today anchor Ruben Villarreal will be there to spread some...
Showers Tonight, Warmer Late Week/Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Rising air in response to air accelerating into strong jet stream winds to our north and east will produce taller shower producing clouds after midnight. The cool airmass over the lower Mississippi Valley will still be our main weather control through midweek. Drier air will begin to bring clearing skies on Thanksgiving, and especially Friday and the weekend. With weather coming in from more mild western locations, temperatures will warm to the upper 60′s Thanksgiving Day, a bit above during the weekend.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League gives back in time for Thanksgiving
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo softball league is hitting a grand slam in generosity after giving Thanksgiving dinners to families in need before the holiday. The Laredo Gateway Girls Softball League and the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo spent their Saturday morning handing out turkey dinners to families in need.
Duck Dynasty's 'Uncle Si' bags South Texas buck at Duval County ranch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Si Robertson, also known as "Uncle Si" from the wildly popular TV show "Duck Dynasty," was spotted hunting in South Texas recently. Three Eagles Ranch in Duval County shared photos of the popular outdoorsman hunting at the ranch, along with the huge buck he shot.
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to go off road and crash into a light pole. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound lane of Loop 20 near the Casa Blanca Golf Course. Laredo Police and the...
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
Road projects to cause traffic in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A construction project on I-35 could hinder your commute this weekend. According to Laredo Police, TxDOT will be conducting a road project on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday Nov. 20. Crews will be working on the new direct connector from US 59 westbound to I-35 southbound.
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
Heavy traffic reported on I-35 and Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting heavy traffic congestion on I-35. According to police, there is construction work being done on the overpass near Loop 20 and I-35. As a result, the Loop 20 connection to Mines Road is being closed off. Officers are in the...
Accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident on Highway 83 and Zacatecas Street, that’s by the McDonald’s on Zapata Highway. According to police, the accident has caused both north and southbound lanes on Zapata highway to be closed. Drivers are told to expect...
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
Volunteers Serving the Need asking for turkey donations for veterans
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing a Thanksgiving tradition of providing groceries to veterans in need as well as the families. Every year Volunteers Serving the Need teams up with Lazy Boy Tattoos for its annual Veterans Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Drive. Organizers are collecting non-perishable canned...
City Council discusses medical needs in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is learning more about the medical needs of the Laredo region. Back in May, City Council selected a consulting firm to assess the needs of our medically underserved community. Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain said so far, the consulting firm,...
