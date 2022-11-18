ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

The Hill

Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?

We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
ARIZONA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With Confederate Flag-Toting Dad Gets Two Years in Prison

A federal judge sentenced Hunter Seefried—one of the first insurrectionists to break into the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his Confederate flag-waving father, Kevin Seefried—to two years in prison on Monday. He must also spend a year on supervised release and pay a $2,000 restitution fee. Seefried, a 24-year-old Delaware resident, cleared glass and entered the Capitol after rioters smashed windows with a police shield on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a released statement from the United States Department of Justice. Seefried was also accused of helping to chase Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the Senate halls. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden called Seefried’s actions “appalling” and a “flagrant affront to our system of government” and found Seefried and his father guilty in June, Politico reported. But when it came down to sentencing, McFadden called the prosecution’s 64 months sentencing suggestion “overly harsh.” “I believe you are a good man who messed up badly,” McFadden said, adding that he had an “impulsiveness that is in part attributable to your age.”Read it at Department of Justice
DELAWARE STATE
Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
Syracuse.com

Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
KX News

North Dakota among five states with cannabis legalization ballot measures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Donald Trump touts 'somebody named Derek Schmidt' as Kansas governor's race heats up

Former president Donald Trump touted "somebody named Derek Schmidt" in a video address urging Kansans to elect the Republican as governor in November. Trump said Schmidt was "outstanding in every single way," strong on the border and crime, and someone who will fight taxes "as soon as he gets elected to do — you know what he wants to do, and he will be absolutely fantastic in doing it."
KANSAS STATE
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court Just Heard Another Case Where the Idea of Equality Is Warped to Privilege White People

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard an under-covered but very important case about the the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a law that helps to keep Native children who are put up for adoption close to their families and tribes after decades of forced separation and trauma in Native communities. During oral arguments, the majority of the justices appeared poised to rule against the law.
TEXAS STATE
WXYZ

Marijuana is on the ballot in 5 states

More states could soon join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana is legal. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will vote in the midterms on whether to amend their constitutions to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older. Maryland and Missouri are tying recreational...
MISSOURI STATE
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE

