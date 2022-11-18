Read full article on original website
This Analyst Is Bullish On Evolent Health's Recent Deal, Calls 'Highly Strategic Acquisition'
Thursday after close, Evolent Health Inc EVH agreed to acquire Magellan Specialty Health, the specialty benefit management organization owned by Centene Corporation CNC, for $650 million at the close plus additional contingent consideration of up to $150 million based on 2023 performance. William Blair is positive on the acquisition and...
ATCO LTD. REPORTS A CHANGE IN PERCENTAGE OF OWNERSHIP OF CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED CLASS B COMMON SHARES
ATCO Ltd. ("ATCO") advises today that the percentage of outstanding Class B common shares of Canadian Utilities Limited held by ATCO has increased by 4.52% since May 18, 2022, to 96.73%. The percentage increase was caused by third parties converting Class B common shares of Canadian Utilities Limited into Class A non-voting shares and was not the result of any action taken by ATCO or Canadian Utilities Limited. The Class B common shares are convertible into Class A non-voting shares on a one-for-one basis at the option of the holders.
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates RCOR, SMBC, TALO, BTRS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:. Renovacor, Inc. RCOR's sale to Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for approximately...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars. Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Tuesday, November 22, 2021 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, November 25, 2022. T+3 special...
Nam Tai Property Provides Corporate Updates
Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTC Expert Market: NTPIF) ("Nam Tai" or the "Company") today provided the following corporate updates:. Efforts to Obtain On-Shore Control – Nam Tai's reconstituted Board of Directors (the "Board") continues to engage in productive discussions with local policymakers and regulators, while also working with legal counsel to pursue claims, across multiple jurisdictions, against Wang Jiabiao, Zhang Yu, Greater Sail Limited and Kaisa Group Holdings Limited (collectively with its affiliates, "Kaisa"). These efforts are intended to help the Board obtain the seals for the Company's Chinese subsidiaries and prevent Kaisa and its allies from continuing to destabilize local affairs for their own benefit.
SEC Seeks to Stop the Registration of Misleading Crypto Asset Offerings
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today instituted administrative proceedings against American CryptoFed DAO LLC (American CryptoFed), a Wyoming-based organization, to determine whether a stop order should be issued to suspend the registration of the offer and sale of two crypto assets, the Ducat token and the Locke token.
Expert Ratings for Squarespace
Squarespace SQSP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Squarespace has an average price target of $24.5 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $22.00.
Where Amgen Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
DouYu Revenue Declines Over 23% In Q3 As Economic And Macro Headwinds Weigh
DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 23.4% to $252.8 million year-on-year, beating the consensus of $249 million. Segments: DouYu's Livestreaming revenues decreased by 22.9% Y/Y to $239.7 million due to prudent operating strategies in anticipation of a tightening regulatory environment. Gross margin rose...
Cathie Wood Offloads More Nvidia With $14M Stock Sale, Rejigs Bitcoin And Crypto-Linked Portfolios
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management sold over 93,000 shares of chip-manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation NVDA at an estimated valuation of over $14.6 million based on Friday’s closing price. The sale was done through the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Nvidia is the 29th largest holding of the fund that has Zoom...
Analyst Ratings for On Holding
Analysts have provided the following ratings for On Holding ONON within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $24.0 versus the current price of On Holding at $16.92, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4...
CEO & CFO Moves - Friday Nov 18, 2022
Visa (V) CEO Al Kelly will retire in 2023; FOXO fires its founder/CEO; new Governor of Maryland resigns from Under Armour and IAC; and all the weeks CEO and CFO moves.
Where Bristol-Myers Squibb Stands With Analysts
Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $79.25 versus the current price of Bristol-Myers Squibb at $77.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
ConocoPhillips To Plunge Over 11%? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On LiveOne By 25%
Societe Generale boosted the price target on ConocoPhillips COP from $106 to $114. ConocoPhillips shares fell 2% to close at $128.59 on Friday. HC Wainwright & Co. cut LiveOne, Inc. LVO price target from $4 to $3. LiveOne shares fell 3% to close at $0.67 on Friday. Loop Capital lowered...
1,604 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,604.83 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,935,372, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,205.97), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2022
• Zepp Health ZEPP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $186.58 million. • StealthGas GASS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.20 million. • Ituran Location & Control ITRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at...
Niu Technologies Clocks 6% Sales Decline In Q3
Niu Technologies NIU reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 6% year-on-year to RMB 1.15 billion ($162.1 million), beating the consensus of $79.96 million. The number of e-scooters sold decreased 19.2% Y/Y to 320,798, with sales in China falling by 32.9%. International e-scooters sales jumped 1059.8% to 57,609 units. The...
Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. CABO today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.85 per share. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2022. About Cable One. Cable One, Inc. CABO is a leading...
