Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: climate activists follow the long history of museums as a site of protest
Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans at the National Gallery of Australia are just the latest artistic target of climate protesters, who have been throwing soup, mashed potatoes and cake at art worth millions of dollars. The actions have received a muted response from some museum directors, but the protesters know exactly what they are doing. As the activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers said: We know that civil resistance works. History has shown us that. Indeed, there is a long history of museums and art being used for political protest. For women’s suffrage and women artists In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson slashed the...
Two of the U.S.’s Biggest Anime Conventions Will Ban AI-Generated Art
Anime NYC and Animé Los Angeles, two of the largest anime conventions in the U.S., have both announced that they will not accept AI art in the “artist alleys” where artists sell illustrations, paintings, and merchandise based on an artist’s original designs. “Anime NYC does not allow AI generated art,” a representative of the convention wrote in an email to ARTnews. “Artists selected for Anime NYC this year were all curated by our veteran artist alley team, and it is a roster of over 300 artists from around the planet with diverse styles and artwork they create themselves.” The representative said...
An exhibition featuring Warhol, Basquiat and Haring is popping over to Australia
Sun-sand-sea time is fast approaching, and if you'd like a side of culture with that, here's an excuse for a summer trip to the Goldy: a big-deal pop art exhibition is premiering at the GC's HOTA Gallery (Home of the Arts) this February. Entitled Pop Masters: Art from the Mugrabi...
Join The .Art Revolution with a .Art Web Domain
With her bold, eye-catching black-and-white line drawings, the work artist Shantell Martin fashions from her ink markers is unmistakable. And when she decided on a digital showcase for her work online, the British-born New Yorker finally settled on setting up shop at ShantellMartin.art. As one of the first artists to...
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
‘The more we pulled back the carpet, the more we saw’: what I learned when I bought a house with a dark past
In January 2021, 18 months after a sticky divorce, I bought a house. I bought it partly because I could – my ex-wife and I had got lucky on the property ladder and walked away with enough money for a deposit each. But also, I bought it because I was desperate. With shared custody of our two-year-old daughter, I needed a place where she could be happy and where I could get back on my feet.
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
Andy Warhol car crash artwork sells for 'monumental' $85.4 million
A colossal image from the artist's "Death and Disaster" series fetched $85.4 million at Sotheby's in New York, a sum the auction house described as "monumental."
Writer Joan Didion's possessions sell for eye-popping prices at auction
A pair of faux tortoiseshell sunglasses worn by Joan Didion in a Celine ad sold for $27,000 Wednesday, one of a number of items fetching eye-popping prices at an auction of the late author's furniture, books and household items. The auction, at Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., netted nearly $2...
Photographer Aims to Capture Her ‘Wild Soul’ in Evocative Self Portraits
With picturesque backdrops of sweeping landscapes and other transcendental expressions of the wilderness, photographer Anna Heimkreiter aims to capture a portion of her personhood or rather ‘wild soul’ through the lens of a Sony Alpha 7 III. Heimkreiter is an avid traveler and, through her globetrotting, has garnered...
Warhol piece sells for $85 mn at New York auction
The 1963 piece of art was sold after two minutes and a brief duel between two bidders, for a total of $74 million, or $85.4 million with all related costs and fees. The last time a piece of art from Warhol's "Death and Disaster Series" was sold in 2013, it set a record for the artist at $105 million.
Computer says there is a 80.58% probability painting is a real Renoir
Swiss company uses algorithm to judge whether contested Portrait de femme (Gabrielle) is genuinely by French artist
This Mondrian Painting Just Sold for a Record $51 Million
On Monday evening, two back-to-back modern-art evening sales at Sotheby’s brought in a collective $391.2 million. Even though the transactions surpassed the house’s estimate of $318 million, they failed to build on the momentum that began last week when Christie’s kicked off the fall auction season in New York with a bang. The company had offered the late tech mogul Paul G. Allen’s, which raked in a staggering $1.5 billion with fees—the highest sum ever reached for a public single-owner sale. Still, the Sotheby’s auctions minted a new record for Piet Mondrian, with one of his paintings selling for $51 million. Two historic...
Steve Schapiro, Andy Warhol and Friends photo book depicts early years of Pop Art
A new photo book by legendary photojournalist Steve Schapiro documents the interesting life and years of artist Andy Warhol
Climate Protesters Are Throwing Soup at Art. A Brooklyn Psychologist Is Behind It
The Climate Emergency Fund, led by influential Brooklyn psychologist Margaret Klein Salamon, is backing a new wave of radical protesters.
Women's work is never done: a trio of art books showcasing women
Three new art books feature female subjects of every shape and hue from all over the world, doing the things that women have historically done — and also the things that men have historically done.
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Japanese Artist Ayako Rokkaku’s Work Comes to London for 24 Hours
Avant Arte, a leading creative marketplace, has announced an ephemeral opportunity for art lovers to experience and acquire Japanese artist Ayako Rokkaku’s work. The event continues Avant Arte’s timed release series, which offers the chance for the next generation of collectors to acquire high-quality editions at an accessible price point.
A One-of-a-Kind Gift of Commissioned Art is not as Out of Reach as you Think...
After giving gifts to the same people for decades, one often runs out of ideas. How do you surprise that special someone when you've already done all the personal photo gifts and scrapbooks you can think of? In an era where we all get the things we want, the second we want it anyway, how are we supposed to shop for people anymore? If you're looking for a truly unique and thoughtful present for someone, I'm here to tell you that a one-of-a-kind gift of commissioned art might be just what you're looking for, and you don't have to have Medici money to do it.
