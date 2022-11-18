Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi, Argentina Suffer Historic Upset Loss to Saudi Arabia in 2022 World Cup
Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored second-half goals to lead Saudi Arabia to a stunning 2-1 upset victory over Argentina in a Group C opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi gave the Albiceleste a 1-0 lead by converting a penalty kick in the 10th minute, but the...
Report: Belgium Told by FIFA to Remove Word 'Love' from Away Shirt at 2022 World Cup
FIFA has instructed the Belgium men's national team to remove the world "love" from the collar of its away kit, according to Julien Laurens of ESPN, creating yet another controversy during Qatar's World Cup. Per that report, "a source told ESPN that FIFA were not even open to negotiation and...
Fans Rue Wasted Chances As Christian Pulisic, USA Draw with Wales at 2022 World Cup
The United States played a fantastic first half in their World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, dominating possession, creating fantastic chances and taking a 1-0 lead into the half. That made the ultimate 1-1 draw at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium all the more disappointing. Timothy Weah's 36th-minute finish was...
Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa Hailed as World Cup Legend After Penalty Save vs. Poland
Mexico settled for a 0-0 draw against Poland in its opening match of the 2022 World Cup. With little production from the attack, it was goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who left as the hero for Mexico on Tuesday. He came through with the game's biggest moment, saving a penalty kick from Polish star Robert Lewandowski in the 58th minute:
Fine Margins Will Decide USMNT's Success at the 2022 World Cup
The United States men's national team departed their first match of the World Cup with just one point taken from Wales, having squandered an opportunity that could have easily ended with three. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost points on the margins: poor chance creation despite a dominant first half, a moment...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs. Ghana: World Cup 2022 Storylines, Odds, Live Stream
Portugal's start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has a Cristiano Ronaldo-sized cloud hanging over it. The superstar forced his way out of Manchester United in the days before Thursday's match against Ghana. Ronaldo agreed to a mutual parting of ways with Manchester United on Tuesday, two days before his...
2022 Men's World Cup: 6 Takeaways from the USMNT's Draw vs. Wales
The United States men's national team marked their return to the World Cup with a disappointing draw against Wales in their group-stage opener Monday. What looked like a dream scenario for the United States after Tim Weah scored early ended up being a nightmare when Walker Zimmerman conceded a penalty in the 80th minute and Gareth Bale grabbed the equalizer.
Spain vs. Costa Rica: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for World Cup 2022
Spain is looking to make a deep run at its second straight major tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Roja come into Qatar off a semifinal berth at Euro 2020 and as one of the two favorites to progress from Group E. Spain opens its group-stage slate against...
World Cup 2022 Scores: Tuesday's Group Results and Wednesday's Schedule
The third day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was bookended by a stunning loss from one of the pre-tournament favorites and a win by the reigning champion. Argentina kicked off the four-game slate with a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi scored for the South American side, but that was an afterthought following the pair of goals netted by Saudi Arabia in the second half.
Olivier Giroud's Historic Career Praised as Kylian Mbappé, France Crush Australia
There was a moment during Tuesday's final game at the World Cup when another upset appeared to be brewing. Australia scored the first goal against defending champions France within nine minutes, and after Saudi Arabia's shocking upset of Argentina earlier in the day, there was a feeling that anything could happen at Qatar's winter World Cup.
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
