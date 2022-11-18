The third day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was bookended by a stunning loss from one of the pre-tournament favorites and a win by the reigning champion. Argentina kicked off the four-game slate with a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi scored for the South American side, but that was an afterthought following the pair of goals netted by Saudi Arabia in the second half.

