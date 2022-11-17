Read full article on original website
How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
Healthcare Financing Focus Is Shifting to Innovation and Omnichannel Approach
Long known as the top reason for personal bankruptcy, medical debt is being made more manageable by new digital payment tools that allow consumers to afford care without falling behind or needing to forgo treatment for lack of payment options. This is driving greater innovation than ever in healthcare payments,...
How business leaders can foster an organizational culture that embraces diverse perspectives
Business leaders on how they are leading transformation in their organizations and in industry, and how they plan to keep pushing for more innovation even in the face of a tighter economy.
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
Tech Times
The Freedom Era: Using Social Media & Online Reviews to Grow Their Business Exponentially
The online world and the presence of social media have changed business and marketing in a number of ways. For the first time in history, you can easily target and connect with ideal clients anywhere in the world, from the comfort of your home. But in order to make a connection and build a business, you still need all of the traditional marketing and sales tools combined with social media marketing and a strong online presence.
elearningindustry.com
5 Reasons Why Peer-To-Peer Learning Cultures Work
Peer-to-peer learning is a powerful tool for companies striving to turn their own work environments into learning cultures. Sure, traditional top-down training checks boxes; it makes it seem like widespread learning has occurred when, in reality, it’s ineffective. Your people have the answers within them already, and by encouraging them to help each other learn, you can promote and sustain a culture of peer-to-peer learning and continuous education.
mmm-online.com
UnitedHealthcare hires Emil Hill as comms SVP for government programs
UnitedHealthcare, part of the UnitedHealth Group, has brought on Emil Hill as SVP of communications for government programs. Hill wrote about his new role on LinkedIn, explaining that he is excited “to help people live healthier lives and make the healthcare system work better for everyone.” He was not immediately available for further comment.
Agriculture Online
Farm Credit agencies launch new team to boost farmer success
Three Farm Credit associations have launched a new team specifically focused on arming farmers with up-to-date market analyses and fostering their success. “We want to make sure they are as successful as they can be, and one of the areas we think is an opportunity to make them more successful is to put together a group of industry analysts that's very focused on the needs of our clients,” says Matthew Roberts, senior grains analyst for Terrain, the name of the team.
csengineermag.com
Wege Prize 2023 Announces Record 250 Diverse Global Competitors to Create Innovative, Sustainable Solutions
Wege Prize has announced its largest ever roster of highly diverse student competitors from around the world for the 2023 edition of the sustainability and innovation competition. Hailing from 107 leading institutions of higher education everywhere from China to Costa Rica, the competing students stand to emerge as pioneers of real-world approaches combatting “wicked problems” facing the world today, such as hunger, pollution, and waste.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Hop: MOVE Estrella Galicia’s Digital Innovation Programme Makes the Leap to Web3
PRESS RELEASE. After 4 editions based on digital innovations related to Estrella Galicia’s value chain, The Hop takes another step toward the exploration and development of Web3 initiatives. 17 November 2022, A Coruña, Spain — The fourth edition of The Hop comes to a close this year, ending a...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
The Hacker's Guide to Growth Marketing
Marketing has always been an essential backbone to the success of any business, but with the advent of technology it has grown beyond what it was formerly known for, with various forms of marketing taking the central stage in this blossoming age. A couple of years back, posting an Ad on a newspaper or headlining it as a commercial was premium marketing whereas now, marketing is involved in every inch of the consumers experience.
Creating a continuous learning culture at work
Executives from Accenture, Walmart, and Dropbox discuss how to foster a learning culture in the workplace at Fortune's MPW Next Gen summit in San Diego, Calif. on Nov. 15, 2022. Gerren is a Walmart associate who struggled with her education. After graduating high school, Gerren began taking college courses while...
salestechstar.com
Wrike Named A Leader In Collaborative Work Management Tools By Independent Research Firm
Wrike Receives Highest Possible Scores in Nine Criteria, including Ability to Support Asset Creation, Collaboration Capabilities, and Innovation Roadmap. Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022 report, which evaluated 13 companies in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Wrike received the highest possible score of 5.0 in nine criteria, including ability to manage complex projects, ability to create work types, collaboration capabilities, and work analytics.
SheaMoisture Teams Up With Angela Yee To Empower Black Entrepreneurs
SheaMoisture has teamed up with Angela Yee for the creation of a grant program for Black entrepreneurs using their businesses to drive community impact. The post SheaMoisture Teams Up With Angela Yee To Empower Black Entrepreneurs appeared first on NewsOne.
Globant Buys eWave to Grow Digital Commerce Capabilities in APAC
Digital transformation firm Globant has acquired digital commerce specialist eWave to reinforce Globant’s capabilities and support its expansion into Australia and several Asian countries. The acquisition will add eWave’s expertise in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce and its portfolio of B2B and B2C clients to Globant’s existing resources,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Sprinto Launches Sprinto Ignite to Simplify Compliance and Fuel Growth for Tech Startups
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sprinto, the compliance automation platform of choice for fast-growing cloud companies, today announced the launch of Sprinto Ignite, its new program for fast-growing tech startups and SMBs that provides access to Sprinto’s enterprise-grade compliance automation platform and compliance advice at a disruptive, a startup-friendly cost.
ceoworld.biz
How Financial Institutions Leverage AI to Stay Ahead of the Competition
Worldwide spending on artificial intelligence is expected to increase dramatically by 2024. Leaders in every industry — including banking and financial services — are quickly discovering the incredible value of AI. By leveraging this technology, financial institutions can better manage privacy and fraud, increase cost savings, and improve the overall customer experience.
Phys.org
Is your child in a center-based day care? Research shows no need for concerns about behavioral issues
Previous research indicates that extensive time in early center-based day care is correlated with high levels of behavior problems in young children. However, the validity of this work has been controversial and its relevance outside of the United States has been called into question. Now, new research has used longitudinal...
agritechtomorrow.com
Freight Farms Raises $17.5M Series B3 to Address Access and Sustainability in the Food System Through Container Farming
Freight Farms, the world's leading manufacturer of container farms, announced today its $17.5M Series B3 funding round co-led by Aliaxis SA, a world leader enabling access to water and energy through inventive fluid management solutions; and Ospraie Ag Science, a leading investor in cutting-edge AgTech companies providing smarter, more sustainable agriculture solutions. The funding will support Freight Farms as it expands its mission to empower anyone to grow food anywhere through its line of versatile, modular, and easy-to-use container farms and farm automation software. The round was also supported by Spark Capital, Stage 1 Ventures, and Alkaline Partners.
