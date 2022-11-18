I don't worship the earth. The heavens were made for the Earth and the Earth was made for man is what The Bible says. we are to be good stewards, we are not to worship the Earth and it is ridiculous for us to think that we can change the climate of the entire universe around us! We do not have that much power!! I do believe we can be better stewards of some things but in the end The Bible says this Earth and the heavens around us are going to melt and he will create a new heaven and a new Earth. I'm not gonna spend a lot of time worrying about climate change. The Earth was made for us not us for the Earth!!!
Man will not destroy the environment. God will. “Looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat?”-2nd Peter 3:12
Climate change is a Lie from Hell. We are In END times. This is Biblical prophecy. Doesn't matter what ANYONE does the Earth WILL be destroyed SOON. GOD is sad and Angry with the people of this world! This world is Filthy, Evil and Wicked! GOD is going to DESTROY the Earth! and ALL people that are Unbelieving along with LUKEWARM Christians. People have strayed away from GOD. HELL is REAL! ETERNITY is A long time! REPENT and Follow CHRIST! BEFORE it is TOO LATE!🙏🏼😭❤️🔥
