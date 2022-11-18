ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Attorney General sues Commanders again for using DC ticketholders’ deposits

By Makea Luzader
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced on that he is suing the Washington Commanders for using an “illegal scheme” to use deposits for season tickets for its own purposes, cheating ticket holders out of their deposits.

This comes a week after Racine filed a lawsuit against the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to “deceive residents of the District of Columbia about the investigation into toxic workplace culture.”

“The Commanders’ arrogance and blatant disregard for the law is a slap in the face to District residents who have supported the team for decades. We deserve better, and today my office is taking action yet again to hold them accountable.”

Statement from AG Karl Racine

The statement said that the Washington Commanders had been selling premium seating tickets to fans in D.C. since 1996. These tickets needed a large security deposit. Racine said that the ticket holders were supposed to get deposits within 30 days of the contract inspiring, but the Commanders kept that money and used it.

Fans react to Washington Commanders lawsuit

Racine said that the team sometimes held these deposits for over a decade. An employee reported the practice to corporate officers in 2009.

The statement said that as of March 2022, the Commanders had almost $200,000 in security deposits that still had to be returned.

The full complaint from Racine’s office is below.

