Listen to 'A Very Backstreet Christmas,' curated by the Backstreet Boys

By Maia Kedem
 2 days ago

Backstreet’s back! And just in time for Christmas.

In celebration of their new album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” Audacy has enlisted BSB to host a station of the very same name, packed full of personally handpicked tunes to make your holidays bright and cheery.

For some more festive seasonal selections, check out our other Christmas stations including Pop Classic Christmas , Contemporary Christmas and Disney Christmas on the free Audacy app .

