Luke Messmer resigns after 3 seasons with Mount Vernon football

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. ‒ Luke Messmer has stepped down as the Mount Vernon football coach.

Messmer made the announcement in a social media post on Friday. He went 18-10 across three seasons with the Wildcats in his first head coaching job. It was one of the more successful stretches for the program in nearly two decades.

Messmer said a combination of factors led to this decision. The primary one was to "focus on my family and my own wellness." He will remain a teacher at the high school for the remainder of the school year.

"The opportunity to recharge and reconnect with those closest to me this offseason is something I'm very excited for," Messmer wrote. "I'll remain the biggest fan of these young men and will root for their success in 2023 and beyond. I know they'll accomplish big things on the field and in life."

Messmer was considered one of the top young coaches in Southwestern Indiana. Prior to arriving at Mount Vernon, the Southridge graduate was the junior varsity coach and varsity defensive coordinator at his alma mater. The Raiders went 42-11 and won the 2017 state championship with him on staff.

He took over the Wildcats in 2020 after Cory Brunson left for Reitz. Mount Vernon continued to find success with a 5-3 record – the program missed two games due to COVID-19 contact tracing – before an 8-win breakthrough in Messmer's second season. It was the most victories for the program since 2007.

Mount Vernon had two All-State players during Messmer's tenure. He said youth numbers are on the rise, plus junior high numbers over 20 in each grade.

"The past three seasons have allowed me an opportunity to live out a dream," said Messmer. "I'll be forever grateful for the experience. MV Football's success is just getting started and it is primed to continue growing toward being a championship program. I'm confident that whoever gets the opportunity to take over will be set up to have success both immediately and into the future."

The Wildcats finished 5-5 this fall with a loss to eventual sectional champion Owen Valley in the opening round. The team returns multiple All-PAC selections including quarterback Nicot Burnett and wide receiver Jackson Clowers.

"I'm thankful for those that always had my back during the last three years," said Messmer. "I was blessed to have so many selfless people around me to help make it the success it was. This coaching thing is really difficult and I thank you for your commitment."

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

The North Posey High School basketball team will have a game with Mt Vernon High School - Mt. Vernon on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
