Albany man charged with felony theft by taking
ALBANY — Albany police arrested an Albany man Friday who was observed taking merchandise while working in a Fed-Ex warehouse. The suspect, Keion Swan, 18, was witnessed stealing merchandise from the Fed Ex warehouse at 1508 Dougherty Ave.
Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
Albany FedEx employee arrested for stealing items while working
A FedEx employee has been arrested for theft. Albany police responded to FedEx, located in the 1500 block of Dougherty Avenue on November 18. Police say that 18-year-old Keion Swan was witnessed stealing merchandise from the FedEx warehouse. Swan was interviewed by APD's Criminal Investigation Bureau and admitted that he...
Albany police search for woman who took phone at Walmart register
Albany police need help to identify a woman wanted for theft. Police say that the woman in the picture is wanted for theft of lost/mislaid property. The victim told police that on November 13, he laid his phone down while bagging groceries and forgot to pick up his phone. After he took his groceries to his vehicle, he realized he did not have his phone. He went back into the store and was told by a Walmart employee that a black female stole his phone.
Albany woman wanted for breaking a back car window during altercation
Albany police need help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Police are looking for 21-year-old Ch'Asia Harper, wanted for criminal trespass. Harper stands five-foot-six and weighs 169 pounds, according to law enforcement. Police say that Harper is wanted for breaking the rear windshield of another female's vehicle during...
CORDELE OFFICERS RESPOND TO SHOOTING
In reference to a shooting, officers from the Cordele Police Department went to the 300 block of East 21st Avenue around 7 p.m. today. One black male victim was discovered in the yard of a nearby residence when they arrived. The victim was taken by EMS to Crisp Regional Hospital after the area was secured.
Police, Open Arms work to provide resources to runaways
Open Arms Inc. is excited to help and raise awareness about runaway youth here in Albany. According to Albany Police Department, there have seen 34 runaways reported in October and 12 since the start of November. Associate Executive Director of Open Arms Inc. Rosalyn Fliggins says they help about a...
U.S. DA: 3 sentenced for distributing 22 pounds of meth
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three individuals from Albany have been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia. Matthew Bridges, 29, was sentenced to serve over 24 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Terrance Battle, 41,...
One arrested after death investigation at Tifton Pilot Travel Center
A man is behind bars following the death of a person at Tifton truck stop late Tuesday night. The Tift County Sheriff's Office responded to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 4400 block of Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a death investigation. The Tift County Coroner's Office...
Albany victim says her boyfriend put a gun to her head as he stole her car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is alleged to have hijacked a car from an Albany woman at gunpoint on Tuesday, per an Albany police report. The hijacking is reported to have happened on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. on Lucille Street. The victim told APD that while she was riding...
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
It's ladies night ... Three women arrested by Albany police
ALBANY — Albany police said three women were arrested in separate incidents on charges ranging from child cruelty to assault to vehicle theft. The woman who was arrested on child cruelty charges is accused of swinging a knife and hammer at three juveniles.
Woman arrested after victim tracks phone that was inside their stolen vehicle
An Albany woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. Albany police responded to the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The victim told police that 23-year-old Madison Lee took their vehicle. After tracking their phone, that was inside of the stolen...
One injured in West Gordon shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
Police: Man stabbed during argument with girlfriend
A man is recovering after being stabbed Sunday evening. Albany police responded to the 800 block of 10th Avenue for a stabbing around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. FOX 31 News obtained the incident report that says upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who told police that a few days prior, a man told the victim that he had been messing around with his baby mama. When the victim confronted his baby mama about this allegation, an argument ensued and she took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the chest. The victim told police that she also slashed the tire to his truck.
Victim tells police she ran inside moments before house shot up in Albany
Albany police are investigating after a home in the 600 block of West Society was shot up Saturday. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to the area for a shooting. Victims tell police that they were inside when the shooting occurred and that the front living room window, living room wall, metal door jam in the kitchen, front bedroom wall and rear kitchen window were damaged.
Albany looks to increase LOST dollars to 70 percent over next decade
With the state-mandated deadline looming for Dougherty County and the City of Albany to agree on a plan to renew the Local Option Sales Tax, Albany is seeking to increase the share of its revenue over the ten-year period to align the distribution more closely with the level of services each government provides.
Sumter County installs two new school zone traffic cameras in the county
Motorists are encouraged to watch their speed in Sumter County as two new school zone traffic cameras are installed. Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant says that the new cameras are located at the Highway 27 East and Bumphead Road school zones. These cameras, within the school zones, will go live...
