Cocktail of the week: Sumi’s wasabi mule – recipe

 4 days ago
Photograph: Rob Lawson/The Guardian. Drink styling: Seb Davis.

The classic Moscow mule gets a Japanese makeover with a fiery, spicy twist.

Wasabi mule

Serves 1

For the shiso syrup (optional)

50g caster sugar

1-2 shiso leaves

For the drink

50ml Japanese vodka – I use Haku

20ml fresh lime juice

½ tsp (2½g) wasabi paste

10ml shiso syrup

(see above), or simple sugar syrup

Ginger beer, to top

1 lime wheel, to garnish

1 sprig mint, to garnish

First make the shiso syrup, if using (otherwise, use a standard sugar syrup instead). Put the sugar, shiso leaves and 50ml just-boiled water in a small saucepan and stir until the sugar dissolves. Leave to cool and infuse for 30 minutes, then pour into a clean jar and seal. The syrup will now keep in the fridge for up to a month.

To make the drink, put everything bar the ginger beer and garnish in a shaker, add ice and shake hard. Double strain into a chilled tumbler (at the restaurant, we use a copper mug, the traditional vessel for a mule), add fresh ice cubes to fill it up by two-thirds, then top with ginger beer and crown with more ice, this time crushed. Garnish with a lime wheel and sprig of mint, and serve.

