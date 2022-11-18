Read full article on original website
Deadly Clifton, NJ house fire kills 3, injures cop and 3 firefighters
CLIFTON — A house fire killed three people ages 65 years old and older and injured four first responders at the scene. Clifton police and fire responded to the blaze at the multi-family home on Ladwik Lane around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
Almost all gone: A brief history of the Port Authority toll booth
Earlier this month, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced that the agency would deactivate the last of its toll booths and implement a new state-of-the-art all cashless tolling system at the Lincoln Tunnel. This is set to happen on Sunday, Dec. 11 and once activation of...
Accused NJ armed robber arrested after day-long police standoff
A Monmouth County man has been charged with armed robbery and weapons offenses after a police stand-off that lasted more than 12 hours. Before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Neptune Township police responded to a pharmacy on the 1200 block of Corlies Avenue for a reported robbery. The store clerk said that...
Disassembled gun found in luggage, Indiana man arrested at Newark Airport
NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.
NJ dad charged with murdering his 4-month-old daughter
PERTH AMBOY — A city father was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his four-month-old daughter Tuesday. Police were called on Nov. 10 about an infant not breathing. The child was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said the girl’s death...
NJ man brazenly flees traffic stop by running across 4 lanes of Route 37
A Hudson County man has found himself in trouble down in Ocean County after being pulled over by police in Lakehurst, which led to a pursuit on foot across Route 37 on Nov. 10. Frank W. Espinoza, 50, of West New York, and his 2006 Dodge Charger was stopped facing...
Who knew NYC’s iconic holiday tradition comes to life in NJ?
The spotlight may be on New York when it comes to the Thanksgiving Day Parade but what many people don’t know is that the Macy’s Parade Studio is actually located in New Jersey. Over in Moonachie, 30 people have spent the past 10 months working day and night...
Another ‘racist’ statue could be toppled in New Jersey
A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
Popular Wholesale Retailer Opening Its First Store In Passaic County, NJ
I'm a big fan of wholesale retailers, they're the only places I know of where I can get a full palette of cake, four new tires, and enough laundry detergent to last me an eternity. What's also fun is after spending an hour or so milling around and getting all...
The Winter Walk Lighting Celebration comes to Millburn, NJ this weekend
MILLBURN — It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but winter is in the air in Millburn. The Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Carnival sponsored by the Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Taylor Park, 100 Main St., Millburn, from 2 to 6 p.m. The rain date is Monday, Nov. 21.
End of an era: A sad exit to an iconic NJ Shore music venue
It's rare that two generations of music lovers can have memories of seeing bands at the same dive bar 30 years apart, but in my family, that's exactly the case. My son Ray and I have both been music lovers our whole lives. (Well, I was first!) In 1980, I...
Soccer – Former Teammates, Girls Goalkeepers Shine in Shore Senior All-Star Games
TINTON FALLS -- Will Thygeson and Antonio Santos started their high-school soccer careers as teammates and classmates at Christian Brothers Academy and ended them on Friday as teammates in the Shore Conference Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game at the Capelli Sports Complex. In between the start and the finish to...
Seaview Orthopaedics Week 12 Shore Conference Football Scoreboard, 11/18 – 11/20
Senior running back/safety Sabino Portella ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense, junior wide receiver Emanuel Ross caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and the Caseys (10-1) rallied from an early deficit and dominated the second half to defeat the Spartans (8-2) and return to the Non-Public B championship game.
