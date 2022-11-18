ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ dad charged with murdering his 4-month-old daughter

PERTH AMBOY — A city father was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his four-month-old daughter Tuesday. Police were called on Nov. 10 about an infant not breathing. The child was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said the girl’s death...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Another ‘racist’ statue could be toppled in New Jersey

A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
PRINCETON, NJ
