ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

NJ wants residents to know about program to avoid utility shutoffs

As of Tuesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and Department of Community Affairs' annual Winter Termination Program is now in effect, and will run through March 15, 2023. This initiative prevents utility shutoffs for eligible residents, and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as DCA commissioner, said...
Beach Radio

Coming soon to NJ: A simple report on how tax dollars are spent?

Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023. Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.
NEW YORK STATE
Beach Radio

Record streak for New Jersey job growth snapped in October

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy lost jobs in October for the first time in nearly two years, snapping the state’s longest streak of job growth since at least the 1980s. Preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Thursday by the state labor department show that private-sector jobs grew for the 30th consecutive month – but that 6,700 increase was eclipsed by a loss of 8,000 public-sector jobs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

You may not get a year-end bonus — and here’s why

Looking forward to that year-end bonus? Keep your fingers crossed. According to a new Robert Half survey, 57% of employers across the U.S., including New Jersey, plan to award year-end bonuses. But that is down from 77% in 2021. Why is this so?. More companies may be in belt-tightening mode...
Beach Radio

Report examines financial hardship among NJ’s veterans

Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
Beach Radio

The 10 school districts in NJ with biggest loss of students

TRENTON – Enrollments have been declining in roughly two-thirds of New Jersey schools, a trend that shows little sign of abating with birth rates and immigration slowing. Compared with 20 years earlier, 64% of the state’s 541 municipal and regional school districts – excluding countywide systems for things like vocational programs and special education, as well as charter schools – had smaller enrollments in 2021-22, the most recent year for which data is available.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey

For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

12 small joints in NJ where you can see local bands

If you look hard enough, you'd probably be surprised at how many small local bars and restaurants offer live music on weekends here in Jersey. That whole industry took a big hit in the last two years with COVID. From the venues themselves to the many local bands out there, it was a tough couple of years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy