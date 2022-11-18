The holidays bring more proposals than any other season. According to a 2019 Statista study, December is the most popular month to get engaged. Before saying 'I Do' to the big question, though, TikTok's Jeff Guenther (better known as @TherapistJeff) advises people to ask 10 questions first. These help solidify that you and your partner are on the same page before inking the deal.

15 HOURS AGO