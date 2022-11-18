ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
411mania.com

Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
411mania.com

Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Brody King and Julia Hart are also in Newark, meaning the entire House of Black stable is at Full Gear. Original: Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event.
NEWARK, NJ
411mania.com

Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong Episode, Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide Scheduled, JCW Series of Survivals Streaming for Free Today

– A new episode of NJPW Strong will debut tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s the lineup:. * Bullet Club vs. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian. – Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) will present its Series of Survivals Show tonight. It will stream live and free on YouTube at 1:00 pm EST. The show can be viewed below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022

The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
411mania.com

Notes on Live Attendance & Gate for AEW Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys

– Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com has more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced early yesterday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
wrestlinginc.com

Max Caster Reacts To MJF's AEW World Title Win

AEW Full Gear 2022 saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman walk away with the company's most prestigious title. The 26-year-old defeated Jon Moxley in the main event following an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles. However, while MJF's methods were questionable on the night, some of his peers are happy to have him as the AEW World Champion moving forward.
411mania.com

DPW World’s Strongest Results 11.19.22: Emi Sakura Earns Title Shot

– Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW) was back for last night’s DPW World’s Strongest Show. The card was previously taped a week earlier on November 12 and aired on DPWonDemand last night. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:. * SB KENTo beat LaBron Kozone. * Sumie Sakai beat Hyan. *...
411mania.com

Jungle Boy Says AEW Full Gear Match Is Biggest of His Career

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Jungle Boy said his match with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear will be the biggest match of his career. Here are highlights:. On why this match is important: “I’ve got to wrestle for some championships. I’ve just been in there with a lot of the best wrestlers in the world, but this one for me has the most history behind it. There’s an emotional tension in there. The fact that it’s in a steel cage kind of just amplifies the entire thing. I think as far as a singles match in AEW so far, I would say this is the biggest one for me.”
411mania.com

ROH Alumnus Backstage As Producer At Impact Over Drive

A former ROH star is backstage at tonight’s Impact Over Drive working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) is working backstage at the show, which is the second time Impact has brought him in for a show. The site notes that there were plans at...
411mania.com

AEW Revolution 2023 Date and Location Confirmed

Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum on Saturday night that AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. Revolution will mark AEW’s first PPV at the Chase Center after making their California debut in June of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
411mania.com

Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour

AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Target Backstage At AEW Rampage

An independent wrestler who is being targeted by WWE is KC Navarro. Navarro has been making waves in the wrestling world this year, competing for many notable companies like IMPACT, MLW, Warrior Wrestling and DEFY. The 23-year old talent was reportedly on WWE’s radar after Fightful produced a feature on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy