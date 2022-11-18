In an interview with Comicbook.com, Jungle Boy said his match with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear will be the biggest match of his career. Here are highlights:. On why this match is important: “I’ve got to wrestle for some championships. I’ve just been in there with a lot of the best wrestlers in the world, but this one for me has the most history behind it. There’s an emotional tension in there. The fact that it’s in a steel cage kind of just amplifies the entire thing. I think as far as a singles match in AEW so far, I would say this is the biggest one for me.”

2 DAYS AGO