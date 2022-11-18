Read full article on original website
411mania.com
AEW News: Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy To Kick Off Full Gear, Former AEW Wrestler In Town, BJ Whitmer Helping With Women’s Matches
– It was announced on commentary during Zero Hour that the steel cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will kick off AEW Full Gear tonight. – Fightful Select reports that former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt is in town for the show tonight. – BJ Whitmer has been helping with...
411mania.com
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
411mania.com
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
411mania.com
Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Brody King and Julia Hart are also in Newark, meaning the entire House of Black stable is at Full Gear. Original: Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event.
411mania.com
Various News: Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong Episode, Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide Scheduled, JCW Series of Survivals Streaming for Free Today
– A new episode of NJPW Strong will debut tonight on FITE TV and New Japan World. Here’s the lineup:. * Bullet Club vs. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian. – Jersey Championship Wrestling (JCW) will present its Series of Survivals Show tonight. It will stream live and free on YouTube at 1:00 pm EST. The show can be viewed below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Vickie Guerrero Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero At AEW Full Gear 2022
The late Eddie Guerrero was paid tribute to during Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event. Guerrero died 17 years ago this month at the age of 38, of acute heart failure. At Full Gear, his widow Vickie accompanied Nyla Rose for her AEW TBS Title match against...
411mania.com
Notes on Live Attendance & Gate for AEW Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys
– Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com has more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced early yesterday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Max Caster Reacts To MJF's AEW World Title Win
AEW Full Gear 2022 saw Maxwell Jacob Friedman walk away with the company's most prestigious title. The 26-year-old defeated Jon Moxley in the main event following an assist from William Regal and a pair of brass knuckles. However, while MJF's methods were questionable on the night, some of his peers are happy to have him as the AEW World Champion moving forward.
411mania.com
DPW World’s Strongest Results 11.19.22: Emi Sakura Earns Title Shot
– Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW) was back for last night’s DPW World’s Strongest Show. The card was previously taped a week earlier on November 12 and aired on DPWonDemand last night. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:. * SB KENTo beat LaBron Kozone. * Sumie Sakai beat Hyan. *...
411mania.com
Jungle Boy Says AEW Full Gear Match Is Biggest of His Career
In an interview with Comicbook.com, Jungle Boy said his match with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear will be the biggest match of his career. Here are highlights:. On why this match is important: “I’ve got to wrestle for some championships. I’ve just been in there with a lot of the best wrestlers in the world, but this one for me has the most history behind it. There’s an emotional tension in there. The fact that it’s in a steel cage kind of just amplifies the entire thing. I think as far as a singles match in AEW so far, I would say this is the biggest one for me.”
Mat Men: The MJF era in AEW begins
Andrew and Rich break down everything that happened Saturday in New Jersey.
411mania.com
ROH Alumnus Backstage As Producer At Impact Over Drive
A former ROH star is backstage at tonight’s Impact Over Drive working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Hunter Johnson (aka Delirious) is working backstage at the show, which is the second time Impact has brought him in for a show. The site notes that there were plans at...
411mania.com
AEW Revolution 2023 Date and Location Confirmed
Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum on Saturday night that AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. Revolution will mark AEW’s first PPV at the Chase Center after making their California debut in June of...
411mania.com
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
411mania.com
WWE News: Shield Dream Matches on WWE Playlist, Match Locally Advertised For Raw
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Shield dream matches that actually happened. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch five exciting Shield showdowns that really happened, featuring Evolution, The Wyatt Family and more.”. – PWInsider reports that Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle vs. Bobby...
411mania.com
AEW News: Mick Foley Consulted On Jungle Boy’s Full Gear Match, MJF’s Travel Plans, More
– Fightful Select reports that Jungle Boy contacted Mick Foley for cage match advice, according to Foley’s podcast. – The same report indicates that MJF is not scheduled to fly out of Newark, given that his home is approximately 60 miles from the city. – Anthony Bowens has maintained...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says Running AEW Shows In Northeast Saved Money, Is Excited For Shows In the West
AEW has had a lot of shows in the Northeastern US in its first three years, and Tony Khan says that saved them a good amount of money. During Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear media call, Khan was asked about holding so many shows in the Tri-State area around New York City where WWE has its headquarters.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Target Backstage At AEW Rampage
An independent wrestler who is being targeted by WWE is KC Navarro. Navarro has been making waves in the wrestling world this year, competing for many notable companies like IMPACT, MLW, Warrior Wrestling and DEFY. The 23-year old talent was reportedly on WWE’s radar after Fightful produced a feature on...
Ricky Starks Advances To Finals Of AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
Ricky Starks is moving on. During the AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour pre-show, Ricky Starks picked up a victory over his former Team Taz running mate Brian Cage to advance to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. The finish saw Starks counter the F5 with a Canadian...
