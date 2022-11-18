For decades, Live Nation Entertainment has maintained an outsized role in the live event industry: To scan social media after concert tickets for a hugely popular act quickly sell out is to find endless fiery hashtags cursing high prices, processing fees, and a buggy site. But the company’s dominance of the ticket business has proved unstoppable, even more so after they merged with Live Nation in 2010. They’ve been able to shrug off politicians’ saber-rattling and concertgoers’ outrage. But Ticketmaster may have finally pushed things too far by pissing off Taylor Swift fans. With many shut out of tickets for her first tour since 2018 due to Ticketmaster technical errors, their rage and pain was so vocal that now the U.S. Justice Department is conducting “an antitrust investigation” related to Ticketmaster and Live Nation, according to the New York Times.

2 DAYS AGO