ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
OK! Magazine

Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'

Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
GQMagazine

Taylor Swift’s Angry Fans May Help Finally Take Down Ticketmaster

For decades, Live Nation Entertainment has maintained an outsized role in the live event industry: To scan social media after concert tickets for a hugely popular act quickly sell out is to find endless fiery hashtags cursing high prices, processing fees, and a buggy site. But the company’s dominance of the ticket business has proved unstoppable, even more so after they merged with Live Nation in 2010. They’ve been able to shrug off politicians’ saber-rattling and concertgoers’ outrage. But Ticketmaster may have finally pushed things too far by pissing off Taylor Swift fans. With many shut out of tickets for her first tour since 2018 due to Ticketmaster technical errors, their rage and pain was so vocal that now the U.S. Justice Department is conducting “an antitrust investigation” related to Ticketmaster and Live Nation, according to the New York Times.
WRAL News

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned general public sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC News

Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift tour meltdown exposes the secrets of a broken system

Ticketmaster is, yet again, pointing blame at literally everyone but itself after the latest debacle involving tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 “Eras” concert tour. On Thursday, after days of frustration and confusion, Ticketmaster announced it was straight up canceling the planned public ticket sale as a result of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.” Perhaps the de facto monopoly ought to reflect upon this line from America’s current No. 1 song, “Anti-Hero:” “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”
MarketRealist

Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy