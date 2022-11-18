House sales held steady in October, with the volume of transactions increasing by 2% month-on-month, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures.An estimated 108,480 sales took place, which was also 38% higher than in October 2021 – when a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended.Figures released by Moneyfacts.co.uk on Tuesday showed the average five-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped below 6% for the first time in seven weeks.Mortgage lenders are offering 5.95% on average for a five-year fixed-rate deal. Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-budget and recent Bank of England base rate hikes are also pushing up...

