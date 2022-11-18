Read full article on original website
Warner Robins: community comes together for Christmas tree lighting ceremony
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Warner Robins community joined Mayor Patrick and city council members in the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Thursday. Residents enjoyed live music, pictures with Santa, and other holiday treats that arrive during this time of year. It was a time for families to...
A celebration of life for Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hymns, love, and grace all in honor of Macon's beloved Mama Louise. Saturday the Macedonia Baptist Church and the family grieved this mournful loss. Mama Louise was the owner of H and H restaurant which has been a fixture of the Macon community since 1959. She also is known by some as the Mother of Southern Rock as she graciously took in the Allman Brothers when they were hungry musicians before their illustrious career.
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
A middle Georgia baker is baking his way onto the Food Network
UNADILLA, Ga. (WGXA)- One local middle Georgian has made his way to the Food Network. Unadilla, Georgia is getting nationwide attention thanks to local Corey Jones being on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. He's among four contestants who could win the title of cookie champion and 10,000 dollars. I...
Piedmont cuts ribbon on 2nd Urgent Care in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce have come together to cut the ribbon on a brand new Urgent Care center in Macon, the second under the Piedmont banner in the city. “We are excited to add our second clinic to...
From Miss Georgia to Miss America, beauty comes in many shades. Two winners want to pass the word on
LISTEN: Miss Georgia 2022, Kelsey Hollis of Warner Robins, Ga., is getting ready to represent her state at December's Miss America pageant. GPB's Leah Fleming talks with her and Danica Tisdale, winner of the 2004 Miss Georgia contest. —— The first people to ever appear on stage at a Miss...
Movie shooting in Juliette likely a big budget Apple movie featuring Scarlet Johansson and Channing Tatum
JULIETTE, Ga. — Our #Scene13 team reports that a major casting company is looking for extras for a shoot in Juliette next month and the most likely project is one starring Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, and Ray Romano. C.L. Casting put out a call for Caucasian men for a...
Overturned semi-truck impacting travel along I-75 in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer is impacting traffic along I-75 in Macon Friday morning. The wreck involves an overturned semi-truck on I-75 southbound at the Bass Road interchange. The truck is in the exit ramp median. Travel is impacted, but traffic is flowing, although slower than normal.
Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins rolls, Perry stunned in round 2
MACON, Ga. — The second round of the high school football playoffs is in the books. Central Georgia is well represented with plenty of top teams in the area advancing to the third round including powerhouse Warner Robins. Here is a look at a roundup of the second round...
A Cochran home was badly damaged in a fire
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home was heavily damaged by a fire on Ash Street but, thankfully, the homeowner escaped the flames to safety. The City Fire Department got a call about a structure fire at a "1940's" house at 7:30 on Friday morning and, after calling on the Bleckley County Fire Department for "mutual aid," firefighters sprang into action.
Bibb County School Board approves new school for north Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County School District has approved the construction of a new school in north Macon. Approved at Thursday night's Bibb County Board of Education meeting, the District has announced plans to build a new Springdale Elementary School. The approved plan calls for the new...
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
'Money certainly helps': BSO sees increase of job applications come in
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The song goes mo money mo problems, but Sheriff David Davis believes that isn't the case if you are trying to get mo deputies... "Money helps certainly money helps," said Bibb County sheriff, David Davis. After an open record request revealed 2021 pay raises that increased certified...
Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote
The Board of Elections met Thursday when the prospect of Saturday voting in Georgia was not yet settled. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Macon man arrested with 2 backpacks full of drugs including crack, meth
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested with two bookbags full of drugs including meth, cocaine and crack. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a call about a person with a gun at a Marathon gas station.
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
Warner Robins Police investigating fatal wreck on Watson Blvd.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Warner Robins is under investigation. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Watson Blvd. at U.S. Highway 41. Investigators say 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger on Watson Blvd....
55-year-old man killed in single-car accident in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 55-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Watson Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. Steven Yates was driving on westbound Watson Boulevard at Highway 41 when his 2019 Dodge Challenger left...
UPDATE: Teen who prompted manhunt after Westside gun incident held at gunpoint by homeowner
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that the teenager taken into custody Wednesday was held at gunpoint by a homeowner after prompting a manhunt by multiple agencies that included the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia State Patrol.
