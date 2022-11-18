ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgxa.tv

A celebration of life for Mama Louise

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hymns, love, and grace all in honor of Macon's beloved Mama Louise. Saturday the Macedonia Baptist Church and the family grieved this mournful loss. Mama Louise was the owner of H and H restaurant which has been a fixture of the Macon community since 1959. She also is known by some as the Mother of Southern Rock as she graciously took in the Allman Brothers when they were hungry musicians before their illustrious career.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A middle Georgia baker is baking his way onto the Food Network

UNADILLA, Ga. (WGXA)- One local middle Georgian has made his way to the Food Network. Unadilla, Georgia is getting nationwide attention thanks to local Corey Jones being on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. He's among four contestants who could win the title of cookie champion and 10,000 dollars. I...
UNADILLA, GA
wgxa.tv

Piedmont cuts ribbon on 2nd Urgent Care in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce have come together to cut the ribbon on a brand new Urgent Care center in Macon, the second under the Piedmont banner in the city. “We are excited to add our second clinic to...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Overturned semi-truck impacting travel along I-75 in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer is impacting traffic along I-75 in Macon Friday morning. The wreck involves an overturned semi-truck on I-75 southbound at the Bass Road interchange. The truck is in the exit ramp median. Travel is impacted, but traffic is flowing, although slower than normal.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A Cochran home was badly damaged in a fire

COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A home was heavily damaged by a fire on Ash Street but, thankfully, the homeowner escaped the flames to safety. The City Fire Department got a call about a structure fire at a "1940's" house at 7:30 on Friday morning and, after calling on the Bleckley County Fire Department for "mutual aid," firefighters sprang into action.
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County School Board approves new school for north Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County School District has approved the construction of a new school in north Macon. Approved at Thursday night's Bibb County Board of Education meeting, the District has announced plans to build a new Springdale Elementary School. The approved plan calls for the new...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

'Money certainly helps': BSO sees increase of job applications come in

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- The song goes mo money mo problems, but Sheriff David Davis believes that isn't the case if you are trying to get mo deputies... "Money helps certainly money helps," said Bibb County sheriff, David Davis. After an open record request revealed 2021 pay raises that increased certified...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote

The Board of Elections met Thursday when the prospect of Saturday voting in Georgia was not yet settled. The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police investigating fatal wreck on Watson Blvd.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck in Warner Robins is under investigation. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the wreck happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Watson Blvd. at U.S. Highway 41. Investigators say 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger on Watson Blvd....
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Teen who prompted manhunt after Westside gun incident held at gunpoint by homeowner

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that the teenager taken into custody Wednesday was held at gunpoint by a homeowner after prompting a manhunt by multiple agencies that included the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia State Patrol.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

