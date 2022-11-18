The new spot will be Tenderoni's "mothership" location. A highly anticipated Italian-American eatery is coming to the Fenway this Friday. Tiffani Faison, celebrated chef, restaurateur, and TV personality, will be opening the doors to the new Tenderoni’s on Nov. 25, in the space formerly occupied by her Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant Tiger Mama. The Fenway location will be an expansion of the concept that she started at High Street Place, a full-service restaurant that will bring a healthy dose of fun to the area.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO