Indianapolis, IN

State police looking for wanted Indianapolis man

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for help finding an Indianapolis man wanted out of Hendricks County.

State police say Timothy Preston is wanted for drug offenses in Henricks County. They say he has made threats to law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.

