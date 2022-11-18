Read full article on original website
Related
Oscar De La Hoya issues caution on Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight
The boxing world was buzzing on Thursday after both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis announced via Instagram that they had agreed to fight next year. However, Oscar De La Hoya has issued a small cautionary message. De La Hoya promotes Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) and wrote a note on Twitter...
Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Drops Gonzale Coria Twice, Knocks Him Out in Three
Arena Astros, Guadalajara - In a middleweight fight, former WBO 154-pound champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) battered and stopped Gonzalo Coria (21-6, 8 KOs) in three rounds. On some betting sites, Coria was a 100-1 underdog. For the most part, Munguia was jabing and taking his time in the...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
MMAmania.com
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 65 hospitalization: ‘These are dark days’
Fight fans were thrown a curveball earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) when an unexpected hospital visit knocked Derrick Lewis out of his main event clash with Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC officials announced the cancelation during the “Prelims” broadcast, citing a non-COVID illness for “Black Beast.”
TMZ.com
Dillon Danis Socked In Face In Wild Brawl After Altercation W/ KSI At Boxing Event
Dillon Danis -- a former Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor's good pal -- was punched in the eye during a wild altercation outside of a boxing event on Friday ... just minutes after he had a crazy run-in with KSI. Here's the deal ... KSI and a bunch of other...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury – “two weeks to go” before Chisora trilogy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will be defending his WBC heavyweight title two weeks from now against an old & tired-looking journeyman Derek Chisora on December 3rd on BT Box Office PPV at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has arguably hurt what little popularity he...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Welcomes Showdowns Against Vergil Ortiz, Jaron Ennis: "I'm The Best Fighter In The World"
For the better part of the past five years, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have not only protruded toward the top of the welterweight division, but they have also established themselves as arguably the two best fighters in the world. As the years quietly flew by, fans fulminated...
Boxing Scene
Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level
A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Jaime Munguia Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Jaime Munguia insisted following his latest win that he is ready to move toward a major title. For the second time this year, the WBO is prepared to test his sincerity. Tijuana’s Munguia (41-0, 33KOs) was formally ordered to enter talks with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly 13-0, 8KOs). Munguia has long served as the number one contender but is now identified as the mandatory challenger, which means he either next challenges for the title or clears the way for a more willing participant.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis to fight Hector Luis Garcia on Jan.7th in Washington DC
By Craig Page: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will be defending his WBA secondary lightweight title in a tune-up fight against super featherweight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th on SHOWTIME in Washington, DC. This is an excellent match-up, a fight that is a 50-50 toss-up. Garcia is better skilled...
Boxing Scene
Giovanni Marquez Drills Luis Portalatin With Vicious Right in Third
Welterweight prospect Giovanni Marquez broke Luis Portalatin down, dropping him three times en route to a knockout win Saturday night at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas. Marquez, who resides in nearby Houston, improves to 4-0, 3 knockouts. Portalatin was game and came to fight from...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira wants Israel Adesanya to stop blaming referee for UFC 281 loss — ‘Thank him for saving your life’
Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira considers former 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya to be a “great opponent” and for that, “The Last Stylebender” has “Poatan’s” respect. What he does not respect is the steady stream of excuses that followed Adesanya’s technical knockout loss to the Brazilian at UFC 281 last weekend in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Some Boxing facts and feats!
By Ken Hissner: Here, to settle some arguments and start others. You will find some firsts and some interesting facts about boxing in this article!. Boxers whose first fight was for the world title? Jack Skelly was knocked out in the eighth by George Dixon for the featherweight title in New Orleans in September of 1992.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin wants to KO Dillian Whyte with an uppercut on Saturday
By Jack Tiernan: Jermaine Franklin wants to take advantage of Dillian Whyte’s vulnerability to taking uppercuts when they meet next Saturday, November 26th, in a 12-round fight on DAZN in the main event at the OVO Arena in London, England. Franklin, 29, has scouted Whyte and noted that he’s...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly: I'm Not Interested In Munguia; He Is Nobody; I Need Champions!
Jaime Munguia remains the WBO’s number one contender for Janibek Alimkhanuly’s middleweight title. Alimkhanuly knows Munguia already turned down a fight with him once. The Kazakh southpaw doesn’t think Munguia will change his mind and thus has turned his attention to other opponents. “I told you I’m...
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Boxing Insider
Jaime Munguia Faces Gonzalo Coria On Saturday – As Well As A Wave Of Criticism
“Anyone whose a world champion,” Jaime Munguia told me late in 2019, “I’d like to face him.” Munguia, who was a few days away from facing Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan at the time, was referring to the current crop of middleweight world titlists. Now, closing in on three years later, Munguia has yet to face a world title holder. He’s fought six opponents since we spoke, and has successfully bested all six. Still, the man has yet to face a major name. O’Sullivan and Gabe Rosado are undoubtedly quality fighters, but more was expected of Munguia.
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: Terms Reached For WBA Flyweight Title Fight
It was all but a given that Artem Dalakian would have to travel for his next outing. The good news for the unbeaten WBA flyweight titlist is that the road trip will take place on neutral ground. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached in principle between Ukraine’s...
Comments / 1