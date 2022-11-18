Read full article on original website
New Financial Officer Announced in Montgomery County
Montgomery County has announced the hiring of a new Financial Officer. Human Resources Director Becky Lewis announced that Fred Gress has accepted the position with the county, and will begin working on January 3rd. It was also approved at the meeting for Gress to receive new equipment. Jason Clubine of...
Labette County Canvasses Votes
The Labette County Board of Canvassers certifies election results from this year's general election. There were two races that ended in a tie and commissioners drew the names out of a plastic bag to decide the winner. Richard Falkenstien was selected as the clerk for Hackberry Township and Josh George was selected for Fairview Township. County Clerk Gena Landis commended the election workers saying it was one of the smoothest election days and canvasses they have had.
Caney Water Emergency Lifted
The water emergency for the city of Caney has been lifted. Mayor Josh Elliott says there is enough water in the city's reservoir to remove the city from emergency status. Elliott says the water issue in Caney is a problem that dates back at least sixty years. Elliott asks residents...
Thanksgiving Trash Schedules and Closings
Several area trash collection days are changing because of Thanksgiving this week. In Coffeyville, trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be moved to Saturday. The tree dump will also be closed Thursday and Friday. In Independence, Thursday trash pickups have been...
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
U.S. 169 Between Chanute and Iola to Open Today
U.S. 169 north of Chanute is expected to open late this afternoon. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the section of U.S. 169 between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola has been closed since December 2021 for reconstruction. For information on highway conditions and closings, you can...
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County seeks the identification of an individual and owner of a pickup truck recently caught on camera. “Cherokee County Sheriff’s office Investigation Alert: Seeking identity of the person and owner of truck.” – CCSO If you have information you can send an anonymous text tip: TEXT ‘tip cherokee’ to 888777 followed by...
Galena SRO officer arrested for shoplifting
MIAMI, Okla. – A school resource officer with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at the Miami Wal-Mart. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, received two citations on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 by the Miami Police Department for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Previews Upcoming Holiday Events
The holiday season is approaching rapidly, and the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce welcomes the season with exciting community events. The annual Christmas on the Plaza begins on December 2nd, and Chamber President and CEO Candi Westbrook could not be more enthusiastic about the festivities, including the Christmas parade. An additional...
Police officer critical, crashed during pursuit
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Okla. Crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Okla. GOOGLE MAPS COUNTY ROAD S 560 AND COUNTY ROAD E 30. Vernon Moyer, 39, of...
Commerce, OK Police Officer Released from Hospital After Chase
A Commerce, Oklahoma police officer has been released from the hospital after being admitted in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit Saturday night. Vernon Moyer was about two miles north of Commerce in pursuit of a vehicle after initiating a traffic stop according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Moyer says...
Kansas SRO officer arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing $180+ in merchandise from Oklahoma Walmart
A Galena, Kansas, school resource officer (SRO) with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Miami, Oklahoma.
Jimmy Noble Davis
Jimmy Noble Davis, 79, of Rural Independence, Kansas was called to rest on the morning of November 20, 2022. Jimmy was born in Wichita, Kansas to James C Davis, and wife Dovea N. Davis on April 9, 1943. He graduated from Wayside High School. He married Betty J. Ross on January 13, 1962, in Miami, Oklahoma. They spent most of their life in Rural Jefferson and had three children together. Early in life, Jimmy worked in construction, and truck driving but his true passion was in ranching. He was able to spend most of his life on his family farm with his wife, tending to their cattle, horses, and ranch dogs. He was also a lifelong member of AA, where he was able to form many long-lasting friendships. He loved spending his evenings listening to old country music, and polka. Jimmy’s motto in life was “To Thine Own Self Be True.”
Patrol: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Kansas
MONMOUTH, Kan. (KAKE) - A 33-year-old man driving the wrong way on a southeast Kansas highway was killed Monday evening when his pickup truck crashed head-on into another vehicle, the Kansas Highway Patrol says. The accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on U.S. 400 about six miles west of K-7...
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
Christmas in the Hollow Coming to Sedan
The second annual Christmas in the Hollow is coming to Sedan this holiday season. The Sedan Chamber of Commerce has been working on building on the experience from the inaugural celebration last year. Chamber Board Member Sherry Miller says the community of Sedan and Chautauqua county come together for this special time.
Man charged with murder in killing Independence mother of four
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An argument over a gun led to a shooting death at an apartment complex Wednesday night, according to charging documents. A probable cause statement released Friday states that Nicolett Marshall was killed when Bobby Peoples fired into the apartment where Marshall was staying with her partner, Christopher Staggs.
Kansas man killed when vehicles collide head-on
CRAWFORD COUNTY — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a head-on collision at 7:50 p.m. Monday in Crawford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Dodge Dakota — driven by Dakota L. Jones, 33, Weir — was eastbound on U400 in the westbound lanes. It struck a westbound 2014 Buick Lacrosse driven by Kenneth K. Messer, 36, McCune.
Trailer Stolen from Business in Coffeyville
A trailer has been stolen from a local business in Coffeyville. Yesterday evening just before 5:00pm, a flatbed trailer was stolen from Jon's Tire on South Walnut. Owner Jon Bryan says they tore up his front gate in the process of the theft. A video of the theft can be...
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
