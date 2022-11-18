Jimmy Noble Davis, 79, of Rural Independence, Kansas was called to rest on the morning of November 20, 2022. Jimmy was born in Wichita, Kansas to James C Davis, and wife Dovea N. Davis on April 9, 1943. He graduated from Wayside High School. He married Betty J. Ross on January 13, 1962, in Miami, Oklahoma. They spent most of their life in Rural Jefferson and had three children together. Early in life, Jimmy worked in construction, and truck driving but his true passion was in ranching. He was able to spend most of his life on his family farm with his wife, tending to their cattle, horses, and ranch dogs. He was also a lifelong member of AA, where he was able to form many long-lasting friendships. He loved spending his evenings listening to old country music, and polka. Jimmy’s motto in life was “To Thine Own Self Be True.”

INDEPENDENCE, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO