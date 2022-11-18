Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/18/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though snow is in the forecast, there are still many events happening in the city to get you and your family out of the cold. Tonight, Nov. 18, Black Tooth Brewing Co. at 520 W. 19th St. will be having live music from Avid Dischord from 6 to 9 p.m.
Cheyenne to see temperatures in 40s throughout coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can expect to see temperatures get up into the high 40s today and throughout the coming week. According to the National Weather Service, today’s high temperature is 47 degrees, with a low of roughly 18 at night. The city will see moderate northwestward winds of 15–20 mph.
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (11/18/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. It has been one heck of a week for me! Judy and I were scheduled to take a vacation to Paris, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Cheyenne Hotel at Disney Paris. I found it very cool that our western heritage is being honored in Europe at Disneyland. Our second stop of the trip included a visit to Lourdes, France, to meet the mayor of our sister city. Lourdes is the home of the first Pyrenean Championship Rodeo, a cowboy history we both share. Judy and I had the perfect ending to our trip set in Tunis, Tunisia. Our Army National Guard has a sister relationship with Tunisia. Judy and I have been blessed to have met so many folks from Tunisia during their visit to Wyoming; as a show of respect, we wanted to repay their kindness and visit their beautiful country. Tunis is located north of the African coast and sits south of the Mediterranean Sea. It’s breathtakingly beautiful in pictures and by their descriptions.
Cheyenne to have windy and snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are in for a windy and snowy weekend. Today, Nov. 18, will be sunny with a high of 24. Winds will be west-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values of between -10 and zero degrees. The evening will have patchy blowing snow after midnight and will otherwise be mostly clear with a low of 10. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between -5 and zero degrees.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances. Byron Jess Walker – Destruction...
Actor, comedian Steve-O adds January show in Cheyenne to Bucket List Tour
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — “JACKASS” star, stand-up comedian and “New York Times” best-selling author Steve-O has added a new date to The Bucket List Tour, and will be headed to Cheyenne. The star will be at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Jan. 11, 2023. Tickets can...
Cheyenne Animal Control changing hours effective immediately
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that Animal Control has changed its operating hours. The new hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., a change from its original hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Officers will be on call for overnight emergencies; residents should...
