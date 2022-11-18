Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
MJF Wins the AEW World Championship in AEW Full Gear's Main Event Thanks to Crucial Betrayal
MJF won the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night thanks to a critical betrayal by William Regal. When the match's initial referee was knocked down, Friedman debated using the Dynamite Diamond Ring only for Regal to shout him down. Moxley then got Max trapped in a Bulldog Choke and forced a tap out, but the second referee who had been added in was knocked out in the process. As Regal instructed Moxley to alert the first referee as he was slowly making his way to his feet, Regal casually slid a pair of brass knuckles over to Max. The young man slipped them on, bashed Moxley in the face and pinned him for the win.
bodyslam.net
Live AEW Full Gear Results (19/11/22)
Tonight AEW brings us the Full Gear event from New Jersey, being hosted at the Prudential Center. The card is stacked, with several matches with championship implications. You can check out the full match card below. – AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF. – AEW World...
wrestlinginc.com
New TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
On Saturday night a new AEW TNT Champion was crowned at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Samoa Joe defeated former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs to become the new AEW TNT Champion. After Wardlow landed a third powerbomb to Hobbs, Joe entered the ring and hit Wardlow with the title belt, and then choked out Hobbs to win the title.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear: ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry Gets Revenge Against Luchasaurus In Steel Cage Match
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has gotten revenge against his former friend, Luchasaurus. Months ago, Luchasaurus would backstab his friend “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and teamed up with Christian Cage, and AEW Full Gear opened up with a steel cage bout between the two that saw Jungle Boy get his revenge.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear Has Surpassed $1 Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view has just surpassed $1 million dollars in ticket sales, making it the fourth AEW PPV event to do so, and the fifth show this year that has reached that milestone including the Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan provided a little bit of an update on some missing AEW stars in Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole after AEW Full Gear. Khan was asked in the post-show media scrum about the four, who have been off TV for a while. Page and Cole...
411mania.com
Cook’s AEW Full Gear 2022 Review
Hey kids! Newark, New Jersey hosts the last All Elite Wrestling PPV event of 2022. The 2021 edition of Full Gear saw the AEW World Championship change hands in the main event, as “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Kenny Omega to end their multi-year conflict. Most experts expect this year’s Full Gear to end in similar fashion, with Maxwell Jacob Friedman set to challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in front of his adoring fans. Will tonight be the night MJF reaches the top of AEW?
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
AEW taped matches before tonight’s AEW Rampage for next week’s Dark, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo. * Emi Sakura def. Tiara James. * Wheeler Yuta...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Retains ROH World Title At AEW Full Gear
Chris Jericho is still your ROH World Champion. At Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Jericho successfully defended the ROH World Title after defeating Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara and Claudio Castagnoli in a four-way match. With the win, Jericho’s reign as the ROH World Champion stands at...
Augusta Free Press
AEW Full Gear review: MJF, as expected, wins world title, but it was still a swerve
AEW has a new world champ, as expected, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but how MJF won the title from Jon Moxley on Saturday night at Full Gear was unexpected. After teasing a face turn the past few weeks, MJF got help from Moxley’s manager, William Regal, who had been jawing back and forth with MJF in a series of promos that had been drawing attention and nice ratings on the show’s weekly “Dynamite.”
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan On Why He Booked Colt Cabana On AEW Dynamite
During the AEW Full Gear post-event media scrum, Tony Khan was asked about booking Colt Cabana on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan was asked about booking Colt Cabana and also, to clarify whether or not CM Punk ever requested to have Cabana out. Khan responded with an...
ComicBook
Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee Reveal AEW Full Gear Looks Were Inspired By Metal Gear Solid
AEW Full Gear was definitely a game changer for many on the the All Elite Wrestling roster following some huge wins and losses, and it turns out that Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee came into the pay per view event with cool in ring gear inspired by the Metal Gear Solid series! While the former Swerve in Our Glory tag team now have a lot more to think about following the event, leading in to their match against the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, the two were more frayed than ever. This was reflected in their gear as the two of them invoked Metal Gear Solid to showcase the change.
411mania.com
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
ringsidenews.com
Former AEW Star In Town For Full Gear
Marko Stunt was one of the AEW originals, and made his debut at the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The 26-year-old formed a trio with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the months that followed AEW’s arrival on the wrestling map. Marko Stunt competed for AEW from...
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.18.22
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Excalibur. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and the show has quite a bit set up in advance. The main story is advancing a tournament whose finals have been moved from Full Gear to next week, which is the best option that AEW had all things considered. Other than that, we have a special guest star so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
411mania.com
List of Producers and Notes for Last Week’s WWE SmackDown
– Fightful Select has a report on the producers and some additional backstage notes for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Here are the producers for last week’s show:. * Michael Hayes was the producer for the segment with Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Sami...
Yardbarker
VIDEO: New trailer for upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game
PlayStation has released a new trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. The trailer, which you can see below, features Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Chris Jericho, and Britt Baker. They push the features of the game, which includes a deep career mode, create-a-wrestler, different match types including Lights Out, and weapons.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Confirms Jeff Jarrett Will Help Run AEW Live Events
AEW currently has two television shows, AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage. The company also tapes matches and airs them on YouTube on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW held its first house show, “The House Always Wins,” in April 2021, however it was a one-time event. Tony Khan recently stated that he wants to grow AEW’s content and possibly hold more live events.
Comments / 0