FLORIDA GULF COAST 67, DREXEL 59
Percentages: FG .350, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Bergens 3-4, Okros 2-6, Washington 2-6, Oden 1-7, House 0-2, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Bergens 2, Okros 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Bergens 2, Williams 2,...
Portland Pilots take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Portland went 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.
Butler faces No. 22 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas
Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs square off against the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in Nassau, Bahamas. Butler went 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs gave up...
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69. ST. JOHN'S (6-0) Jones 7-25 1-1 18, Soriano 6-11 7-9 19, Alexander...
NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70
Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (LeDee 3, Trammell...
North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46
PAUL QUINN (0-1) Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 4-9 0-0 8, Redus 1-6 2-4 4, Tynes 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 5-11 2-4 16, Bensalah 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 1-4 2-2 4, Scaife 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-1 1-2 3, Mukendi 1-1 0-0 2, Mingo 0-0 0-1 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 9-17 46.
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70
OKLAHOMA (5-1) Liz Scott 3-6 1-3 7, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 14, Robertson 3-10 0-0 9, Tot 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Culliton 5-7 1-3 11, Joens 1-4 1-1 4, Reyna Scott 3-4 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Vann 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 37-71 13-19 95.
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85
ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85. UTAH ST. (5-0) Funk 6-11 0-0 18, Dorius 2-4 0-0 4,...
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 70, MARIST 59
Percentages: FG .380, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Farris 2-7, Brickner 1-2, Cooley 1-3, Gardner 1-4, Harris 1-7, Salton 0-1, Daughtry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooley 2, Daughtry). Turnovers: 14 (Cooley 4, Harris 3, Gardner 2, Belton, Daughtry, Farris, Ingo, Saint-Furcy). Steals: 5...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57
Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
NORTH DAKOTA 92, WISCONSIN-STOUT 61
WIS.-STOUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Walczak 2-3, Noll 2-5, Scharlau 2-5, Briggs 0-1, Fox 0-1, Twyman 0-1, Bowens 0-2, Heikkila 0-2, Moe 0-2, Timm 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shore). Turnovers: 16 (Scharlau 3, Barnett 2, Briggs 2, Jungel 2,...
MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51
MONTANA ST.-NORTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton,...
Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves
Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT
Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65
ALBANY (NY) (3-4) Reddish 3-6 0-0 8, Beagle 3-9 1-4 8, Davis 2-6 2-3 6, Little 5-8 0-2 11, Drumgoole 7-15 2-2 20, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Ketner 2-5 1-2 5, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 3, Edmead 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-61 7-15 68. PRESBYTERIAN (1-5) Ard...
Kansas rewards Lance Leipold with contract extension through '29
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, who has resuscitated the Jayhawks' football team in just his second season, has agreed to a new contract that includes an extension through 2029, sources told ESPN.
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years
Saturday’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) will mark the final game played in Ohio Stadium for the 100-year anniversary. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
