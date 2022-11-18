ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FLORIDA GULF COAST 67, DREXEL 59

Percentages: FG .350, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Bergens 3-4, Okros 2-6, Washington 2-6, Oden 1-7, House 0-2, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 3). Turnovers: 9 (Washington 3, Bergens 2, Okros 2, Williams 2). Steals: 8 (Moore 3, Bergens 2, Williams 2,...
FLORIDA STATE
Portland Pilots take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Portland went 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.
PORTLAND, OR
Butler faces No. 22 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas

Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs square off against the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in Nassau, Bahamas. Butler went 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs gave up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69. ST. JOHN'S (6-0) Jones 7-25 1-1 18, Soriano 6-11 7-9 19, Alexander...
SYRACUSE, NY
NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70

Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (LeDee 3, Trammell...
SAN DIEGO, CA
North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46

PAUL QUINN (0-1) Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 4-9 0-0 8, Redus 1-6 2-4 4, Tynes 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 5-11 2-4 16, Bensalah 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 1-4 2-2 4, Scaife 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-1 1-2 3, Mukendi 1-1 0-0 2, Mingo 0-0 0-1 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 9-17 46.
DENTON, TX
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70

OKLAHOMA (5-1) Liz Scott 3-6 1-3 7, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 14, Robertson 3-10 0-0 9, Tot 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Culliton 5-7 1-3 11, Joens 1-4 1-1 4, Reyna Scott 3-4 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Vann 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 37-71 13-19 95.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85

ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85. UTAH ST. (5-0) Funk 6-11 0-0 18, Dorius 2-4 0-0 4,...
TULSA, OK
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 70, MARIST 59

Percentages: FG .380, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Farris 2-7, Brickner 1-2, Cooley 1-3, Gardner 1-4, Harris 1-7, Salton 0-1, Daughtry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooley 2, Daughtry). Turnovers: 14 (Cooley 4, Harris 3, Gardner 2, Belton, Daughtry, Farris, Ingo, Saint-Furcy). Steals: 5...
MARYLAND STATE
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57

Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
FULLERTON, CA
NORTH DAKOTA 92, WISCONSIN-STOUT 61

WIS.-STOUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Walczak 2-3, Noll 2-5, Scharlau 2-5, Briggs 0-1, Fox 0-1, Twyman 0-1, Bowens 0-2, Heikkila 0-2, Moe 0-2, Timm 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shore). Turnovers: 16 (Scharlau 3, Barnett 2, Briggs 2, Jungel 2,...
WISCONSIN STATE
MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51

MONTANA ST.-NORTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton,...
MONTANA STATE
Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
PEORIA, IL
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
ALBANY, NY
UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT

Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
EL PASO, TX
Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65

ALBANY (NY) (3-4) Reddish 3-6 0-0 8, Beagle 3-9 1-4 8, Davis 2-6 2-3 6, Little 5-8 0-2 11, Drumgoole 7-15 2-2 20, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Ketner 2-5 1-2 5, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 3, Edmead 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-61 7-15 68. PRESBYTERIAN (1-5) Ard...
CLINTON, SC

