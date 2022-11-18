ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say

NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
Man arrested following tense standoff

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
Arrest made in Wethersfield Avenue homicide: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Windsor man was arrested in connection to an overnight shooting in Hartford last month that killed a 54-year-old man, police said. Hartford police and U.S. Marshals arrested Shawn Santoro, 26, in Vermont on Thursday. Santoro remains in the custody of Vermont State Police as he awaits extradition.
Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield

There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment. Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need

The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance has four vans out, picking people up who are seeking shelter. Police say a man is in custody after police attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Wethersfield. ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child...
East Hartford Resident Sentenced to Prison for Making Ghost Guns

Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that AUDLEY REEVES, 30, of East Hartford, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 18 months of imprisonment for fabricating “ghost guns.”. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Cops Still Looking For Liquor Store Shooter

City police are still looking for whoever shot and injured a 53-year-old clerk at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store during an apparent robbery. That shooting took place at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the 85 Derby Ave. liquor store. City police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway first sent out an...
