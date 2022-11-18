In the early morning last Thursday, Greenwich Professional Firefighters (GPF) were dispatched to a structure fire in Cos Cob. Engine 2 arrived first and immediately transmitted a working fire and alerted incoming companies that they had fire throughout the residence. “Units initiated defensive ops briefly due to the large fire load and then quickly transitioned to an interior attack with 3 lines stretched and operating” according to the GPF Facebook. Searches of the building were conducted but returned “negative.” No injuries were reported, and the scene is currently under investigation by the GFD Fire Marshals division. Engines 2,5,1,3, and 8; Truck 1; Cars 4 and 1; Rescue 5 from Sound Beach; Patrol 2 from Cos Cob Fire Police; and Squad 1 from Amorgerone were all on scene.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO