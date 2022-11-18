Read full article on original website
News Briefs: November 18
In the early morning last Thursday, Greenwich Professional Firefighters (GPF) were dispatched to a structure fire in Cos Cob. Engine 2 arrived first and immediately transmitted a working fire and alerted incoming companies that they had fire throughout the residence. “Units initiated defensive ops briefly due to the large fire load and then quickly transitioned to an interior attack with 3 lines stretched and operating” according to the GPF Facebook. Searches of the building were conducted but returned “negative.” No injuries were reported, and the scene is currently under investigation by the GFD Fire Marshals division. Engines 2,5,1,3, and 8; Truck 1; Cars 4 and 1; Rescue 5 from Sound Beach; Patrol 2 from Cos Cob Fire Police; and Squad 1 from Amorgerone were all on scene.
Column: Greenwich 2022 Condo Market Tighter than House Market
The holy grail of Greenwich real estate in November 2022 is an upscale downtown condo with an elevator. Right now, there are dozens of people that are looking to downsize to one floor living in walking distance to the shops and restaurants of Greenwich Avenue. To see why these units...
Column: With Gratitude from Hector
When we started the campaign for the 151st your enthusiasm for democracy infused energy into our small but hard-working group. Last week, your votes brought our community a historic election for the Town of Greenwich on November 8th. Thank you for believing with me in the message of service best...
Learn how to create and maintain an ecological garden
Learn how to create and maintain an ecological garden at Greenwich Audubon. Andy Chapin is a land steward, having served for over a decade at Greenwich Audubon, stewarding its 650 acres, helping to shape those landscapes by planting native plants and controlling invasive plants. He’s a graduate of the Connecticut Master Gardeners program and a professed “ecological enthusiast” who wants to help like-minded gardeners realize their ecological gardens and landscapes.
