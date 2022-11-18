Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
The Jewish Press
Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally
The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
The Jewish Press
US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus
Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Washington Examiner
If Sweden won't stand up to Turkey, the US should
There’s a Turkish joke about a political prisoner who goes into his prison’s library and gives the librarian a list of books he’d like to check out. The librarian looks at his list and then responds apologetically, "I’m sorry. We don’t have these books. We only have their authors."
US and Saudi Arabia concerned that Iran may be planning attack on energy infrastructure in Middle East
United States and Saudi Arabia have shared intelligence with each other that indicates that Iran may be planning an imminent attack on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, a US official tells CNN.
thenationalnews.com
Air strike on Iranian fuel tankers in Syria kills 15
An air strike late on Tuesday hit fuel tankers in Syrian territory shortly after they entered from Iraq, killing about 15 people, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The strike hit two of the eight tankers that entered from Al Qaim border crossing in western Iraq to Albu...
Explosion kills at least 9 on Russia’s island of Sakhalin
A gas explosion in an apartment building Saturday killed at least nine people, including four children, on the island of Sakhalin in far eastern Russia, according local authorities. A section of the five-story building in the town of Tymovskoye collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of the apartments...
Daily Beast
Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea
As Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits. Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
Russia braces for Ukraine to attack Crimea following liberation of Kherson
Russian troops are reinforcing their position in Crimea in anticipation of attacks from Ukraine, a Russia-installed regional official admitted.
Ukrainian Sniper ‘Hits Two Russians With One Shot’ from Thousands of Feet Away: Report
It’s been a long nine months since Vladimir Putin launched his attack on the much smaller nation of Ukraine. Since then, the war has displaced a number of Ukrainian families and resulted in thousands of fatalities, both Russian and Ukrainian. Recently, one of the latter’s snipers proved that months of war have only sharpened soldiers’ battle skills. A video that was released by the Ukrainian military reportedly shows a sniper hitting two Russian occupants with a single shot from thousands of feet away.
gcaptain.com
Italy Demands That Countries Whose Flag Is Flown By Rescue Boats Bear The Responsibility Of Migrants Aboard
ROME (Reuters) – A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost...
Girl, 4, forced to sail from Tunisia to Sicily on migrant boat without parents
Girl became separated from parents and disembarked on island of Lampedusa after 26 hours at sea
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
