Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 21 - Nov. 27
ATLANTA - We've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Beat the bomb in Atlanta, or get plastered with paint. Take the kids to the Zoo and learn all about your favorite animal with an up-close-and-personal private lesson. We even have plenty of things lined up to get you in the spirit for the holidays. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Lighting of the Square welcomes the holidays in Covington
Covington kicked off the holiday season with music, lights and community spirit at the annual Lighting of the Square Thursday evening. The crowds of merry-makers were entertained by performances by Noah Riley Teal, Oxford College of Emory University Chorale, Alcovy High School, Newton County Chorus, Eastside High School, Newton County Chorus, Newton High School Chorus, Newton County Community Band, and The Arts Association in Newton County Little Singers, Singing Children and Youth Singers.
Anonymous act of kindness sparks ‘angel’ search
Delores Benton of McDonough is looking for an angel. No, she’s not examining the skies for someone in a white robe, descending from above. Instead, she hopes to locate a stranger who helped to rescue her after a recent fall. “People who just, out of the blue, stop and...
Clayton, Henry counties usher in holidays with parades, hot cocoa and Santa Claus
JONESBORO — Falling leaves and a chill in the air have brought with them the holiday season. Throughout Clayton and Henry counties a number of events is planned to celebrate — parades, tree lighting ceremonies, elf hikes, hot cocoa and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. CLAYTON COUNTY.
Rec N’ Roll launches in Henry County
Henry County Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Henry County Police Department and the McDonough Housing Authority to launch Henry County’s first mobile recreation unit, Rec N’ Roll. Rec N’ Roll (RNR) brings games and activities to Henry County children who may not otherwise have easy access...
Here’s where and when to shop on Black Friday in Forsyth County
THE COLLECTION AT FORSYTH - Opening times vary by store. NORTH GEORGIA PREMIUM OUTLETS - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. NORTH POINT MALL - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. AVALON - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Walmart - Opens at 5 a.m.
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
East Point to host turkey giveaways Nov. 19
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point will host two turkey giveaways Nov. 19. East Point residents will be eligible for one free turkey per household with a valid ID. Both giveaways will begin at 10 a.m. while supplies last. The giveaways will be at East Point City Hall...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
1 teen arrested, another shot to death outside Henry County Kroger
A fight that started inside a Henry County Kroger spilled outside and turned fatal when one teen shot another Friday evening, police said.
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page or animal services website.
2K families get free Thanksgiving meal in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re one week out from Thanksgiving and hundreds of families in Decatur are set with a turkey and all the fixings. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church hosted a turkey giveaway today. The demand was so high cars started lining up at midnight. The...
Police: Video shows shopping cart thieves in action at Academy Sports
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching to identify two suspected thieves who they believe committed a theft at Academy Sports. The incident, according to police, occurred on Nov. 16. In the video, two people can be seen in the Academy Sports parking lot removing items from...
Henry County Animal Control hosting offsite adoption event
McDONOUGH — Henry County Animal Care and Control is hosting its first ever offsite adoption event this Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Red Hawk Baseball Complex in McDonough. Dogs available for adoption at the event will have a $80 adoption fee for that day...
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday November 19 to Friday November 25 , 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 –...
The Collapse of Carvana, the "Amazon of Used Cars", Continues
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 18.
Khloe Kardashian Compares Her Life to a 'Horror Movie'
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of November 18.
