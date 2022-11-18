ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wossman high school girls and boys basketball host the annual Hall of Fame Classic basketball tournament

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Saturday high school hoops at Wossman high school as they hosted the Wossman Hall of Fame Classic.The basketball tournament features both the girl’s and boys’ basketball teams of Wossman,Ouachita, West Monroe, Lincoln Prep, Caldwell, and Lake Charles Prep. Ouachita Lions would fall 58-55 to Lake Charles Prep, and Wossman […]
