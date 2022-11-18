Greenville Co. man missing, deputies ask for public help

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that was last seen in September.

Gilbert “Gillie” Andrews Jr.,60, was last seen on September 1.

Andrews is described as a white man,6’0″, and weighs about 165 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Andrews is known to visit local food banks and mission shelters.

Anyone with information on Andrews’s whereabouts can call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

