ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vt.edu

Veterinary college launches revolutionary cancer studies, seeks expanded teaching hospital

The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine has garnered national attention with the launch of a center specializing in the treatment and study of cancer in companion animals, and M. Daniel Givens, dean of the college, is guiding plans to expand the college’s existing teaching hospital to enhance the college’s dual mission to educate students and provide clinical care for animals.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy