Green Bay, WI

CBS Minnesota

Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says

MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Caleb Anderson charged with Green Bay murder

The 38th Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade comes almost exactly 1 year after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The excitement of deer season isn't just for the hunters but for the small businesses in the Northwoods, too. Hunters stock up for deer camp. Updated: 2 hours ago. One more sleep...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution Charged in Fatal Stabbing

GREEN BAY (WTAQ – WLUK) – An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution was charged Friday with fatally stabbing another inmate – who apparently was not the intended victim. Joshua Scolman, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the Oct. 21 incident...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 18, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday November 18, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief Urging Deer Hunters To Practice Safety

Hundreds of thousands of hunters are expected to hit the woods for a chance to bag a deer as the nine-day gun deer season opened at sunrise this morning,. The thrill of taking down that trophy buck is a “dream come true” and Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer urges everyone to be safe telling Seehafer News,
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Drug dealer pays Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail, set for release

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, one of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted, is set to go free again thanks to the generosity of a convicted drug trafficker. Twyman has been caught by U.S. Marshals three times. He's posted bail three times. His trial is still four months away, but Nov. 22, he’s scheduled to get out of jail again.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Police: Appleton death was homicide, and it wasn’t a random crime

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
WISCONSIN STATE
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WEYAUWEGA, WI

