Read full article on original website
Related
GOP's McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whitmer appoints Kyra Bolden to Michigan Supreme Court
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will appoint Kyra Harris Bolden to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court. Justice Bridget McCormack resigned this year, leaving an open seat. Bolden, a current...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown dies at 88
(The Center Square) – John Y. Brown Jr., a businessman who became the 55th governor of Kentucky, has died. He was 88. Brown, a Democrat, served as governor from 1979 to 1983. At that time, he was married to former Miss America Phyllis George. But his history in the Bluegrass State was more profound than just the four years he led it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Speaker Grassley announces committee vice chairs for the 90th General Assembly
DES MOINES — Today, House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced appointments for House committee vice chair positions in advance of the 90th General Assembly. “I’m very excited today to announce the Iowa House Vice Chairs for the 90th General Assembly. We have a strong group of new and returning members who bring a lot to the table and are ready to get to work in the Statehouse. I’m eager to see all that we can accomplish together for the people of Iowa.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois at heart of railroad labor dispute with all seven Class 1 railroads
(The Center Square) – A strike of railroad workers could impact Illinois more than other parts of the country. Unions representing rail labor are split on a proposed labor agreement, sparking the possibility of a nationwide strike as early as next month. Rail Workers United said in a statement...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Flood criticizes Dr. Fauci upon his pending departure
Rep. Mike Flood bid farewell to Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday in a news release that expressed relief that "the Dr. Fauci Show is finally over." Flood said that Fauci, who is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years and as White House chief medical advisor, "used the opportunity (of his pending departure) to belittle Americans, painting some as pushers of 'disinformation.'"
Comments / 0