CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Exec Thinks Jordan Clarkson May Get New Jazz Contract Instead of Trade
Jordan Clarkson's stay in Salt Lake City might extend beyond initially thought amid the Utah Jazz's surprising 12-6 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Sunday that "one rival team official told me he thinks that the Jazz are more likely to extend organizational favorite [Clarkson's] contract before they consider trading him."
Suns linked to trade for prominent East big man
With Cameron Johnson hurt, Jae Crowder about to be traded, and Deandre Ayton on milk cartons, the Phoenix Suns could be bringing in some much-needed frontcourt help. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks have opened up preliminary trade talks surrounding forward John Collins. Charania further says that the Suns are a team showing interest in Collins (though they reportedly seem uninclined to take on the long-term money that Collins is still owed).
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
Zach LaVine on benching: 'You play a guy like me down the stretch'
The Chicago Bulls are all aboard the struggle bus after losing their fourth-straight game on Friday against the Orlando Magic. And driving the struggle bus after last night’s game might just be Zach LaVine. LaVine struggled mightily on Friday, scoring just four points on a brutal 1-of-14 from the...
Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas lands new broadcasting gig with Overtime Elite
Two-time NBA All-Star and former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas is reportedly becoming a broadcaster for Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league based in Atlanta. The league recently announced a partnership with Amazon to stream games exclusively on Prime Video. Thomas, 33, joined Boston at the 2015 NBA trade...
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 18 predictions from proven computer model
The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are 8-6 overall and 4-1 at home, while Charlotte is 4-12 overall and 3-6 on the road. Both teams will be down key starters as the Cavaliers will be without center Jarrett Allen, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and is also battling an illness, while the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/20/2022
The San Antonio Spurs will continue their five-game west coast trip as they face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and deliver a Spurs-Lakers prediction and pick. The Spurs lost 119-97 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Jakob...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
Will Al Horford stay with Celtics beyond this season?
Al Horford has already left the Celtics once for more money and there’s a chance it might happen again next summer, writes Sean Deveney of Heavy. The 37-year-old Horford said this week that he’d like to play another two or three seasons, so he’ll be looking for a contract that covers that time. Whether that keeps him in Boston will depend on the salary he’s willing to accept.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
Steve Kerr, Anthony Davis head up NBA quotes of the week
Steve Kerr doesn't know how long the Warriors have, Anthony Davis on Patrick Beverley's philosophy, Kyle Kuzma on the Lakers' struggles and Klay Thompson tries to return to form.
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers
Stars like Mark Aguirre, Grant Hill, Antawn Jamison, and Paul Pierce have all ended their careers with the Los Angeles Clippers. NBA fans might have forgotten about them over time.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
CBS Sports
NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for Nov. 19, 2022 include Joel Embiid
The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Saturday and there are two games on the NBA schedule with totals currently listed at 227 by Caesars Sportsbook. Pacers vs. Magic and Trail Blazers vs. Jazz are both likely to be milled heavily for NBA DFS stacks with the other two games in the main slate featuring totals of 221 or lower. So which players from those games should you be targeting and who else might be of value in the NBA DFS player pool?
