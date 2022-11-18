Yesterday evening, Belgian designer Raf Simons announced via Instagram that he is shuttering his eponymous label after almost three decades. “I lack the words to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved,“ the designer wrote on Instagram. “I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, from my collaborators, from the press and buyers, from my friends and family, and from our devoted fans and loyal followers. Thank you all, for believing in our vision and for believing in me.”

18 HOURS AGO