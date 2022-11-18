Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow
As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
Jeff Okudah Not Likely to Play against Bills
The Detroit Lions will be without their top cornerback against the Buffalo Bills.
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
atozsports.com
Bills coach gets hit with a double-dose of disrespect
It’s never too early to start talking about future head coaching candidates. The NFL world spins fast and pieces are always on the move. Case in point, two head coaches have already been fired this season with two more being in the “hot seat” conversation and ready to follow suit (will the loser leave town in this week’s Broncos-Raiders match-up?).
‘A frustrating, lost season for the Browns’: What they’re saying after Sunday’s loss to the Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ freefall continued on Sunday as despite a good start, they lost in Detroit to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23. The game was not as close as the final score indicated as they trailed in the fourth quarter, 28-10. The Browns did not score a point until the fourth quarter when the outcome was largely decided.
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
Concern the Bills Won’t Be Able to Fly Out For Sunday’s Game
The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at 1 pm. However, it won't be played in Orchard Park. Instead, the game will be played in Detroit at Ford Field, which is home to the Detroit Lions. The reason is the massive lake effect snowstorm that...
Several Bills Players Injured In Buffalo’s Win Over Cleveland
The Buffalo Bills found a way to make it to Detroit for Sunday's game against Cleveland and ended up snapping a two-game losing streak by beating the Browns 31-23. The Bills are now working on a short week and they will head back to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
WGRZ TV
Squirrel & Braun dig out Bills Quarterback
Bills quarterback, Josh Allen was snowed in at his home, but needed to get out quickly for the team's relocated game. Two neighbors came to his rescue.
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Yardbarker
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns
DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
Miami Dolphins remain atop the AFC East despite Bills win
The Miami Dolphins will remain at the top of the AFC East for at least another week despite the Bills winning because the Jets lost. This weekend the Dolphins were sitting at home while the Bills figured out how to get out of Buffalo and the Jets tried to shake a long losing streak to the Patriots. On Saturday, the Bills figured their part out and on Sunday, the Jets figured out another way to lose.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts shoulder late in loss
Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Ready to go Sunday
Peat (triceps) is active Sunday against the Rams. Peat was able to log a limited practice Friday after logging DNPs earlier in the week and missing Week 10's loss to the Steelers. The return of the Saints' starting left guard is certainly good news for New Orleans.
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take2: Bills still living in land of the bizarre while looking to snap losing streak
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit:. 1. One of the more bizarre stretches in memory continues for the Bills. Last week brought “Elbowgate,” with the team turning Josh Allen’s...
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11
(abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lattimore will miss his sixth game in a row due to an abdomen injury that kept him sidelined for each practice leading up to Week 11. The cornerback will now look to work his way back to practice before New Orleans' next contest against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 27. With Lattimore sidelined, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor and Chris Harris will continue to serve as the Saints' top three cornerbacks against the Rams.
Comments / 0