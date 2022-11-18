ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

State surgeon general: CORE Network for opioid recovery now taking patients in Brevard

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sqG0_0jFmnu3c00

Three months after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the expansion of a drug rehabilitation program throughout Florida, the Coordinated Opioid Recovery Network is taking patients in Brevard, officials said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"I have a lot of confidence (this program) is going to be effective," said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at Brevard's Florida Department of Health building in Viera Thursday afternoon.

"Like many things we do in Florida in the public health arena, we bring common sense together with data and evidence, and that's what this program does."

The program, which started in Palm Beach County in February 2020, works as a collaboration between multiple hospitals, outpatient programs, emergency medical services and state agencies such as the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Children and Family Services. It works to provide those with a substance abuse disorder ongoing and more comprehensive care than what they may have received in the past.

"Imagine you're in a car wreck, and EMS comes," said Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, deputy secretary for health at Florida Department of Health.

"They don't just haphazardly take you to the closest place ... they have specific protocols that they take, and they take you to a special hospital where the physicians and the ancillary healthcare providers have specific training. That's what we're going to do with this."

He added that emergency responders will be specifically trained in dealing with overdoses and will have specialized protocols to follow.Multiple people spoke at the press conference, including Assistant Secretary of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Erica Floyd Thomas from Department of Children and Families, Circles of Care's Executive Vice President Stephen Lord and Denny Kolsch, a Satellite Beach resident who was in recovery from substance abuse.

Ladapo said there were more overdoses in the United States in 2021 than any other year on record, with more than 100,000 people dying nationwide, and about 8,000 deaths in Florida.

In Brevard, CORE involves a network of agencies. The main agencies in the network include the Florida Department of Health; Circles of Care; Brevard County Fire Rescue;and Healthy Start Coalition of Brevard County. Others working within the program are Brevard Health Alliance; Health First; Parrish Medical Center; Brevard Prevention Coalition; Central Florida Treatment Center; and Central Florida Cares Health System.

Lord said patients can receive assistance at any Circles of Care facility in the county, though the type of assistance will vary depending on whether it is an inpatient or outpatient treatment facility.

"CORE allows us to break down the silos between (other agencies) to engage us all together and importantly, be able to reduce the barriers to getting folks from the emergency department to that next level of care," he said.

Kolsch, who grew up in Cape Canaveral and now lives in Satellite Beach, is a mental health counselor. He said he had been "fighting the disease of opioid use disorder for 20 years."

Over the past two decades, around 20 of his friends have died fighting addiction, he said.

"It touches everyone," Kolsch said. "Brevard County is typically in silos, and I think what we're trying to do here has really some ability to bring it all together. ... this is a really cool opportunity to actually just bring it all together."

Finch Walker is a breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

Related
mynews13.com

New system to tackle opioid addition touted in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — Multiple organizations across counties in Florida are joining their resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Following a two-year pilot program in Palm Beach County, state officials stopped by Brevard County on Thursday to promote the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) network in up to 12 additional counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

New Sheriff In Florida’s Weed World

  An attorney with decades of military experience is taking over as the state’s new pot czar at a time when the state’s medical-marijuana industry is poised to double in size. Florida Department of Health officials tapped Christopher Phillip Kimball to serve as director of the
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Local orthognathic surgeon is now a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons

Local oral and facial surgeon Dr. Bradley Pinker was recently honored with a new accreditation. According to a press release, Pinker was awarded a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons accreditation, which makes him one of only a few oral-maxillofacial surgery fellows in Volusia and Flagler counties, and the newest fellow at Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associations. His colleagues Dr. Curtis Schalit and Roger Thayer have both previously received the distinction.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm

Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme

Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I’ll be on the street’: Court finds woman is owed over $800,000 from executive she trusted

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida woman invested a large chunk of her life savings with a luxury real estate executive and lost it all. The courts determined there was fraud and found she was owed $800,000 of her investment back. Fifteen years after giving him the cash, she says she’s struggling to make ends meet, while the real-estate executive lives a life of luxury.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in

Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Today

Florida Today

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy