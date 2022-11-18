ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of employees resign as Musk takes Twitter to a new level

According to The Daily Wire, hundreds of employees at Twitter are quitting after CEO Elon Musk insisted that they must accept "very harsh" working conditions in order to remain at the company.

Employees left in drove on Thursdays, many happy to take the 3-months severance and walk away.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” Musk wrote in an email to employees this week. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

“Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven,” he continued. “Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway. At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so I think this makes sense.”

