Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
ETF Managers Group Increases Stake in Cannabis Supply Company GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Fintel reports that Etf Managers Group, Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,236,666 shares of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG). This represents 5.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 25, 2022 they reported 3,035,418 shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals it sold about $4 billion of US Bancorp stock - and likely scored a $600 million profit
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold over 60% of its US Bancorp stock for about $4 billion. The investor's company has slashed its stake in the bank from nearly 10% to under 4% this year. Berkshire was a net buyer of stocks in the third quarter, but it has trimmed positions...
NASDAQ
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?
Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
Visa Boosted Its Dividend: Is the Blue Chip Stock Now a Buy?
The payments processing giant recently announced a generous hike to its quarterly dividend.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
Zacks.com
Is California Bank of Commerce (CALB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
CALB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. California Bank of Commerce is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently...
NASDAQ
Norges Bank Ups Stake in Rogers Corporation (ROG)
Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,883,930 shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG). This represents 10.01% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 7, 2022 they reported 1,123,342 shares and 5.97% of the company, an increase in shares of...
TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4
TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
Zacks.com
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
FSI - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
After Ditching Goldman Sachs, Warren Buffett Is Buying This Investment Bank
Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway made some interesting stock purchases in the third quarter.
AOL Corp
Moderna's Omicron shots shows better immune response than original COVID vaccine
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday its Omicron-tailored vaccines produced a better immune response against the BA.4/5 subvariants in a mid-to-late stage study, when given as a booster dose, compared with its original shot. Data shows that both of Moderna's Omicron-tailored shots, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody...
Zacks.com
Neogen's (NEOG) Synergize Disinfectant Now Widely Available
NEOG - Free Report) recently announced that it has launched its Synergize disinfectant in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The disinfectant can be used in combination with Neogen’s comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including apparel, cleaners and disinfectants, including Neogen Viroxide Super, Farm-Foam EVO and AccuPoint NG. The...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Antero Resources (AR): Can Its 5.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
AR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $35.80. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.6% loss over the past four weeks. Antero...
Where Will Applied Materials Stock Be in 1 Year?
The semiconductor equipment maker faces a cyclical slowdown.
Zacks.com
Is GP Strategies (GPX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of GP Strategies , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
Sterling (STRL) Wins IDIQ Contract to Support Border Security
STRL - Free Report) won an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Per the contract, STRL’s work includes the design and build of critical infrastructure required to support border security, including roads, utilities and other related infrastructure. Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO, stated, "This...
Comments / 0