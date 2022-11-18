ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
Norges Bank Ups Stake in Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Fintel reports that Norges Bank has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,883,930 shares of Rogers Corporation (ROG). This represents 10.01% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 7, 2022 they reported 1,123,342 shares and 5.97% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Footwear News

TJX Companies Says Its Inventory Position Will ‘Bode Well’ For Holiday Sales in Q4

TJX Companies topped profit estimates in the third quarter, despite sales coming in lower than the same period last year. The Framingham, Mass.-based off-price retailer reported a net profit of $1.062 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, up from $1.023 billion the same time last year. Net sales for the third quarter of 2023, however, were $12.2 billion, a decrease of 3% from $12.5 billion versus the third quarter of 2022. By division, net sales at Marmaxx, which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra banners in the U.S., were up 3% in the quarter to $7.455 billion, driven mostly...
AOL Corp

Moderna's Omicron shots shows better immune response than original COVID vaccine

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday its Omicron-tailored vaccines produced a better immune response against the BA.4/5 subvariants in a mid-to-late stage study, when given as a booster dose, compared with its original shot. Data shows that both of Moderna's Omicron-tailored shots, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody...
Zacks.com

Neogen's (NEOG) Synergize Disinfectant Now Widely Available

NEOG - Free Report) recently announced that it has launched its Synergize disinfectant in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The disinfectant can be used in combination with Neogen’s comprehensive suite of biosecurity products, including apparel, cleaners and disinfectants, including Neogen Viroxide Super, Farm-Foam EVO and AccuPoint NG. The...
Zacks.com

Is GP Strategies (GPX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of GP Strategies , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com

Sterling (STRL) Wins IDIQ Contract to Support Border Security

STRL - Free Report) won an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Per the contract, STRL’s work includes the design and build of critical infrastructure required to support border security, including roads, utilities and other related infrastructure. Joe Cutillo, Sterling's CEO, stated, "This...
