Two Austin restaurants make Esquire magazine's best new restaurants list

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but two newish East Austin restaurants have received some national love. And, yes, those two restaurants are Birdie's and Canje.

We've told you about them many times (we praised Birdie's last year, raved about Canje with our review this summer, and both restaurants landed in the Top 10 of in our annual Austin360 Dining Guide). And both have received plenty of national love. They each landed on Bon Appetit's short list of Best New Restaurants in America and Birdie's was lauded by The New York Times earlier this year in a roundup of the most exciting dining destinations in America.

For subscribers:2022 Dining Guide: The best restaurants in Austin

Profile:Tavel Bristol-Joseph's journey from Guyana to his own Caribbean restaurant in Austin

The latest praise comes from Esquire magazine, which put the Caribbean-inspired Canje and the Mediterranean counter-service Birdie's on its roster of the 40 Best New Restaurants in the country. Canje earned praise for its vibrant flavors (jerk chicken, pepper pot) and vibes, and Canje for its good hang qualities, as well as its take on Mediterranean cuisine.

Restaurant review:Austin restaurant review: Canje brings Caribbean flavor and soul to East Austin

In addition to the Top 40 acknowledgment, Birdie's co-owner Arjav Ezekiel, who runs the small restaurant with his wife, chef Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, was named as Esquire's wine guru of the year for his wine list, which the magazine describes as "a concise, tour de force of approachable yet thrilling low-intervention wines."

I visited Birdie's with Phil Rosenthal for a taping of his Netflix show "Somebody Feed Phil." Click here to read about that dinner and the other Austin spots the "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator visited for his travel-and-dining show's latest season.