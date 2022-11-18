ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Stolen Car Driven Into Martin Road Lake

1. Commit a Crime? Dump the evidence in Lawrence Lake. 2. Steal a car? Dump it in Martin Road Lake. So in this case of grand theft auto, guess where this stolen car ended up?. Okay, so it's no mystery that Amarillo has had a high rate of car theft, being rated as number 3 on a list by AAA for car theft. In 2020 Amarillo had a car theft rate of 365 cars stolen per 100,00 people. Although APD has made efforts in the past few years to limit the number of car thefts, it is inevitable that they will still occur in Amarillo. But last Friday, a car theft occurred that had a normal start and an odd ending.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Camelot Inn Homicide

Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Investigating Homicide at Local Hotel

Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a local hotel this week. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the Camelot Inn at 2508 East I-40 on the report of a shooting. A 24 year old male had been shot at that location and died from his injuries.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Murder

Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Stolen Debit Card Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is on the hunt for the identity of a man who was last seen using a stolen debit card. The man was seen on camera using the car that was taken in an auto burglary. If you have any information about the suspect, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death

MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
MCLEAN, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc

Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Deaf Smith County jail seeking more jailers to open

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The new $32 million Deaf Smith County jail is still sitting partially empty due to staffing issues needing more jailers before they are able to move inmates in. Current dispatch and other office workers are in the new building, but staff is still split.
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, TX

