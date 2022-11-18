Read full article on original website
Stolen Car Driven Into Martin Road Lake
1. Commit a Crime? Dump the evidence in Lawrence Lake. 2. Steal a car? Dump it in Martin Road Lake. So in this case of grand theft auto, guess where this stolen car ended up?. Okay, so it's no mystery that Amarillo has had a high rate of car theft, being rated as number 3 on a list by AAA for car theft. In 2020 Amarillo had a car theft rate of 365 cars stolen per 100,00 people. Although APD has made efforts in the past few years to limit the number of car thefts, it is inevitable that they will still occur in Amarillo. But last Friday, a car theft occurred that had a normal start and an odd ending.
Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
Police investigating Thursday night hotel shooting in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from officials, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed one man in east Amarillo. The department said that at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Camelot Inn on the 2500 block of east IH-40 on reports […]
Camelot Inn Homicide
Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
APD Investigating Homicide at Local Hotel
Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a local hotel this week. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the Camelot Inn at 2508 East I-40 on the report of a shooting. A 24 year old male had been shot at that location and died from his injuries.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers doubles reward in murder of woman found dead on side of the road
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a woman found dead on side of the road. The body of Alexandria Nicole Lilly, 27, was found Sunday on the side of N. Givens Avenue, between Hwy 287 and Broadway.
1 arrested after leading law enforcement on chase, large amount of drugs found in vehicle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person was arrested earlier this afternoon following a chase that went for several miles on I-40 east and ended in the Westgate Mall parking lot, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS reports that at around 12:55 p.m. Friday, a trooper tried to stop […]
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
Amarillo Murder
Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
Stolen Debit Card Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is on the hunt for the identity of a man who was last seen using a stolen debit card. The man was seen on camera using the car that was taken in an auto burglary. If you have any information about the suspect, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers...
Canyon Police release more information on morning incident
Update (3:01 p.m.) The Canyon Police Department released more information about an earlier incident that closed down access to the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. on Tuesday. According to a report from Canyon Police, officers were called to a home on the 1700 block of 6th Ave. for a welfare check. Police found an individual […]
Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death
MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc
Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing
LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
Another Death in Amarillo: 27-Year-Old Female Found Dead
Amarillo has seen its share of deaths in the last year. We have seen over 25 homicides and the list continues to grow. If the list keeps growing then it's highly probable that Amarillo will break last year's record of homicides and reach for the stars surpassing 30 in Amarillo.
Do We Have More Churches Or Toot’n Totums In Amarillo, TX?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I heard a joke that God and Toot'n Totum were in a race to see who could claim the most Amarillo real estate. I laughed it off, but over time came to realize there is a bit of truth to the joke. So, do...
Deaf Smith County jail seeking more jailers to open
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The new $32 million Deaf Smith County jail is still sitting partially empty due to staffing issues needing more jailers before they are able to move inmates in. Current dispatch and other office workers are in the new building, but staff is still split.
