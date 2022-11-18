ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FBI Launches Investigation Into Shanquella Robinson’s Mysterious Death

By Sharde Gillam
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoFrY_0jFmnYpk00

Source: its.quella_ / Instagram

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of 25-year-old popular North Carolina braider, Shanquella Robinson, who mysteriously died while vacationing with friends in Mexico.

The federal agency has reportedly intervened on behalf of Shanquella’s parents, Salamondra and Bernard Robinson, who reported her death after Mexican authorities suggested there was no foul play but Shanquella’s autopsy report determined that she died from a broken neck and suffered severe spinal cord injuries, according to BET.com .

We previously reported that the 25 year old stylist was vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month to celebrate a birthday. The group of seven friends left from Charlotte, North Carolina and one day into the trip – Shanquella mysteriously died.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Salamondra, Shanquella’s mother explained in a report. “They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories. No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway.”

A now-viral video has circulated across social media of another woman on the trip, Daejhanae Jackson, as she was viciously beating Shanquella while a male voice egged the violence on, which has raised questions among the Robinson family and many social media users into what exactly happened to Shanquella.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Shanquella Robinson.

Don’t miss…

André Leon Talley’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Regina King Speaks On 26-Year-Old Son’s Death: ‘Our Family Is Devastated’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Something Ain’t Right. Family Seeks Closure After Black Woman’s Mysterious Death During Trip to Mexico With Friends

A North Carolina woman was found dead in Mexico under mysterious circumstances that has left family members with questions. The family of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson is actively searching for answers after receiving conflicting reports about the events that took place in a villa in Cabo, according to NBC affiliate station WCBD-TV in Charleston. Robinson had reportedly gone to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to enjoy a weekend with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Beast

Autopsy Only Deepens Mystery of How Woman on Cabo Vacay Died

When a 25-year-old North Carolina woman died suddenly while vacationing with friends in Mexico last month, the pals told her mom she had passed away after drinking too much. “They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Salamondra, told WJZY last week. “They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect

Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Mail

New York City lawyer sobs in court as she's sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing NYPD van with molotov cocktail fashioned out of a Bud Light bottle during BLM protests

A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Mother demands answers after autopsy shows woman who died on Cabo vacation had broken neck, not alcohol poisoning

The death certificate for a North Carolina woman who died last month while on vacation with friends in Cabo San Lucas is only leading to more questions as the family struggles to make sense of the 25-year-old’s last moments.At the end of October, Shanquella Robinson, the mother of the deceased Salamondra Robinson, received a phone call from her daughter’s friends. The call was less than two days after the group had left the US and touched down in Mexico for what was supposed to be a fun getaway.Over the course of that phone call, the friends – who the mother...
Complex

Casey Anthony Claims Her Father Was Responsible for Daughter’s Death in New Interview

For the first time since the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, Casey Anthony will give an on-camera interview about the controversial case in Peacock’s upcoming three-part series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), the three-part limited series begins streaming Nov....
TheDailyBeast

Mystery Death of American on Cabo Vacay Is Being Treated as a Homicide

After 25-year-old Shanquilla Robinson died while vacationing in Mexico last month, the friends who were with her blamed it on alcohol poisoning.But Mexican authorities told The Daily Beast on Thursday that the North Carolina hairdresser’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.The development also contradicts a previous statement by the U.S State Department that said the available evidence did not necessarily show proof that Robinson was murdered.“Initially, the investigation file was opened as a femicide,” the State Attorney General’s Office for the northwest Mexican state of Baja Sur said in an email, using the regional terminology for a certain...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Page Six

Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death

see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Pregnant Woman And Her Boyfriend Were In An Alleged Violent Relationship. It Ended When She Fatally Stabbed Him, Prosecutors Say

A woman who is eight months pregnant fatally stabbed the father of her child just hours after her baby show, Radar has learned.Keshia Golden is accused of killing the father of her child during an argument at her Austin, Illinois apartment, according to prosecutors. She is being held in jail on $2 million bond, and her next day in court is scheduled for less than two weeks before her baby is due, according to her court-appointed attorney.Golden is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument that turned violent. Prosecutors said at a bail hearing that the...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Slain Idaho College Students Called Mystery Man 10 Times Before Their Death

Two of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death last weekend had called a mystery man 10 times just an hour before they were murdered, according to the sister of one of the victims. Kaylee Goncalves began calling the mystery number seven times between 2:26 and 2:52 a.m. Sunday, her sister told Inside Edition. Madison Mogen called the same number three times between 2:44 and 2:52 a.m, the sister said. Police believe the murder of the 21-year-olds, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, happened between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning while they were “likely sleeping.” Each victim was stabbed multiple times, and the suspect is still at large. Police haven’t revealed a specific motive, but described the killings as targeted.Read it at NY Post
MOSCOW, ID
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy