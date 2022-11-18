Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Man riding scooter killed in North Las Vegas, police say
North Las Vegas police think a man was impaired when he crashed his motorized scooter and then was struck and killed by several vehicles on Saturday night.
news3lv.com
Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
8newsnow.com
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in North Las Vegas on Saturday evening, according to North Las Vegas police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 4:20 p.m. near San Miguel Avenue & Coleman Street, just south of West Craig Road. According to police, arriving...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of striking victim with metal pipe
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say is accused of striking a victim with a metal pipe. Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 14 at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard at around 2:23 a.m. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a motorcycle crashed into a cinder block wall. The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries...
news3lv.com
Police release 911 calls from stabbings that injured 3 at North Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have released some 911 calls as they continue to search for the person who stabbed three people during an altercation at a North Las Vegas park over the weekend. The North Las Vegas Police Department said that detectives do not believe Saturday's stabbings at...
After arrest in 42-year-old homicide case, Vegas police seek additional victims
Since the arrest of Paul Nuttall for murder and sexual assault, "detectives received information that Nuttall may have sexually assaulted other victims throughout the years."
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman arrested 9 months after fatal DUI crash
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman has been arrested following a 9-month investigation into a DUI crash that killed one person on the southwest side of town. Rita Johnson was arrested on November 9 at her home in Summerlin after an arrest warrant was issued on DUI, resulting in death charges on September 9.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested three people for selling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods. Jose Campos-Rodriguez, 29, Jose Morales-Casas, 29, and Jose Reyes, 52, have all been booked in the Clark County Detention Center and face charges for their participation in organized retail theft, police said.
NLVPD: Stabbing at Craig Ranch Regional Park was not a "random act of violence"
North Las Vegas police say the search for a suspect involved in the stabbing of three men in the skate park area of Craig Ranch Regional Park.
Rapper Blueface accused of shooting at man after altercation at Vegas club
An arrest report reveals the evidence Las Vegas police used to arrest the rapper Blueface for a shooting at a local gentlemen's club on Oct. 8.
8newsnow.com
Crash leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man in North Las Vegas is dead following a traffic collision. According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of a collision near of the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found one man, who...
Las Vegas police to serve 2,500 families with Thanksgiving meal giveaway
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near West Charleston and South Valley View
Las Vegas police say the victim transported themselves to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Marion Drive, south of Sunrise Manor at around 10:40 a.m. According to the officials, a Chevy Silverado and a Freightliner semi-truck were involved in...
news3lv.com
Floragraph to honor fallen NHP Trooper Micah May at Rose Parade unveiled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On Sunday, Clark County unveiled the floragraph to honor fallen NHP Trooper Micah May at the Rose Parade. Families and friends gathered on Thursday to honor May ahead of the annual parade. Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty in July last...
cw34.com
Social media star charged with murder previously arrested in Las Vegas for battery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CBS12) — The OnlyFans and Instagram star accused of killing her boyfriend in Miami also faced criminal charges for a fight with him in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Courtney Clenney for domestic battery last year at the Cosmopolitan Casino. Police said...
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic son
The woman who strangled her son on a trail outside of Las Vegas and abandoned his body has been handed a life sentence on Nov. 17, 2022, according to a Las Vegas Review Journal report.
Family Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On U.S. 95 (Las Vegas, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.
Fox5 KVVU
Safety concerns continue after second collision at North Las Vegas Airport since July
A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District. Any “Weekends with Adele” residency delays seemed to be water under the bridge for a crowd of adoring fans, welcoming the songbird with a standing ovation for opening night at Caesar’s Palace.
Comments / 0