Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Investigation underway for homicide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a homicide in North Las Vegas. On Saturday, at about 4:21 p.m., officers were dispatched near San Miguel and Coleman after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man, believed to be in his 20s, who was...
8newsnow.com

news3lv.com

Las Vegas woman arrested 9 months after fatal DUI crash

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman has been arrested following a 9-month investigation into a DUI crash that killed one person on the southwest side of town. Rita Johnson was arrested on November 9 at her home in Summerlin after an arrest warrant was issued on DUI, resulting in death charges on September 9.
8newsnow.com

Crash leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man in North Las Vegas is dead following a traffic collision. According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of a collision near of the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m. Arriving officers found one man, who...
Nationwide Report

Family Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On U.S. 95 (Las Vegas, NV)

Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.
